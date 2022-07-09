Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline in skimpy lace-up minidress for a night out

Jade sizzled in a bathroom selfie sporting a lace-up white minidress. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline’s curves took center stage in a skintight, white lace-up minidress as she headed into the weekend.

Courtesy of last year’s cosmetic surgery, Jade’s new curves are spilling over in her latest social media share.

Jade underwent a painful Brazilian butt lift (BBL) and simultaneously had 360° liposuction to achieve her results, which came with larger breasts, a fuller backside, and a more snatched waistline.

Jade Cline shows plenty of leg in form-fitting lace-up minidress

Before heading into the weekend, Jade shared a few snaps on her Instagram Stories from a recent night out. In one snap, the 25-year-old beauty salon owner posed for a sultry bathroom selfie.

Jade opted for a skintight white minidress with cut-outs on the leg that extended to her waistline and laced up in a crisscross pattern, exposing plenty of leg and teasing a glimpse at her abs and derriere.

Holding her phone with one hand, Jade clutched her handbag with the other, showing off a fresh, gold manicure and her newly blonde platinum hair. She set the story to music, using Latto’s song It’s Givin, before sharing a car selfie.

Jade let her hair and makeup take center stage in the car selfie as she looked down at the camera, once again showing off her long, blonde hair while giving her best face to the lens, a peek at some of her tattoos on display in the corner of the pic.

Judging by the public bathroom background and Jade’s green wristband, she was enjoying a night out at the club, although she didn’t share her location or any pics of anyone who might have accompanied her for the evening.

What has Jade been up to since Teen Mom 2 ended?

As Monster and Critics previously reported, Jade and her on-again boyfriend/baby daddy Sean Austin — who will celebrate one year of sobriety next month — will be joining the cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion for its second season. Additionally, Jade is currently filming for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, after MTV called it quits on Teen Mom 2.

Last month, Jade and her BFF Briana DeJesus each shared behind-the-scenes footage from a girls’ night out, which was captured by MTV’s camera crews for TMTNC. With a couple of spinoff shows under her belt, Sean’s newfound sobriety, paying cash for her first home, and opening her own salon, things are looking up for Jade these days.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and scheduled to premiere in the near future.