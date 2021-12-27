Teen Mom 2 star Devoin Austin lashes out at MTV for not giving him credit among cast of Family Reunion

Devoin Austin is not happy with MTV for not giving him credit for his appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

When Teen Mom 2 star Devoin Austin didn’t receive the credit he deserves in a recent social media post, he lashed out at MTV.

Devoin has been part of the Teen Mom 2 cast for several seasons now, alongside his ex and baby mama, Briana DeJesus, with whom he shares one daughter, Nova, 10.

Most recently, Devoin took part in filming for the spinoff show Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which premieres next month on MTV.

MTV has been heavily promoting its latest spinoff show on social media.

MTV discredits Teen Mom 2 star Devoin Austin in Family Reunion pic

Teen Mom Family Reunion’s page on Instagram recently shared a screenshot from the spinoff, showing some of the cast, including Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd (who was mostly cut out of the shot due to how she was standing).

Devoin was also clearly among the cast in the pic, yet Teen Mom Family Reunion didn’t tag him in the pic, but tagged the other cast members.

When Devoin caught wind that he was dissed, he took to his Instagram Stories to vent to his fans about MTV and Teen Mom 2. Teen Mom Tea on Instagram shared screenshots of Devoin’s Stories.

Devoin Austin slams MTV for tagging the rest of the cast, threatens to ‘air’ things out

Sharing a screenshot of the pic along with who was tagged in it, Devoin captioned the screenshot, “If I’m not [mistaken] it’s another MF in this photo @teenmom ya gon stop trying me. Before I air s**t tf out.”

His next slide showed another screenshot, this time of Teen Mom Family Reunion’s home page, and he added more text, calling out MTV.

“Ever since I been workin w the coon a** network they never tagged me in s**t don’t give me none of my credit. I spent two weeks in a f**k ahhh hotel recording for this series they don’t even follow me tag me. They even follow MFs who wasn’t there /on teen mom.”

Devoin then tagged Teen Mom in his rant and wrote, “@teenmom f**k y’all and send me my damn checks as soon as this s**t over. Straight up.”

Devoin continued his rant, explaining that it’s seemingly insignificant, but as far as getting his name and his brand out there on social media, MTV not tagging him is costing him potential exposure and hence, business.

The 29-year-old father of one also said that he’s spent too much time sharing his life on Teen Mom 2 to be ignored and discredited.

“Put too much of my life into this s**t to get treated like that,” Devoin added. “If you f**k w me. SPAMMMMMMMMM @teenmom @mtv tell em to stop that s**t. Get it together!”

This isn’t the first time Devoin has called out MTV for the way they’ve treated him.

Over the summer, Devoin accused the network of portraying him as a “deadbeat dad” to fit their narrative and pointed out that they only showed the negative aspects of his life.

Clearly, Devoin has made vast improvements as a father to Nova and that has carried over into his relationship with Nova’s little sister Stella too.

Despite how MTV might portray Devoin on Teen Mom 2, he’s putting in the work as a father off-screen, and it shows.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.