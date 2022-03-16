Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus to co-host podcast with sister Brittany

Briana and Brittany DeJesus are in talks to host their own podcast. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 sisters and co-stars Briana and Brittany DeJesus are going to host a podcast.

Podcasts have become popular in recent years and especially among the moms from the Teen Mom franchise.

With so much drama surrounding her life on and off camera, Briana recently told her fans that a podcast is in order so she and her sister can get some things off their chests.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, sister Brittany to co-host podcast

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Briana told her followers, “Looks like Brittany and I will be doing a podcast cause lord do we got some s**t to say! Stay tunedddddeddd ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤”

A little while later, Briana elaborated on her and Brittany’s podcast plans in the comments.

Briana explained, “Brittany has been wanting to do it for awhile but we have held off bc we don’t want anyone thinking we are copying anyone but each day that passes pay is money not being made so we made a final decision to start one and I cannot wait.”

Of course, Briana’s fans and critics weighed in with their opinions on a DeJesus sister podcast.

Teen Mom 2 fans weigh in on Briana and Brittany’s podcast

Briana’s tweet was met with both support and criticism.

One of her supporters wrote, “About time!”

Another replied with, “Yes 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

Briana’s tweet was also met with some resistance from her critics. One felt she was copying her nemesis Kail Lowry – who hosts three podcasts and launched her own podcast network – and wrote, “You want to be Kail so bad it’s sick. Girl go get help.”

“It will last about as long as the beauty stuff you did & your relationships,” wrote another critic who didn’t have faith in Briana. “No one wants to hear you. Brittany maybe not you. You’re a 🤡”

Briana’s longstanding feud with Kail stems back to 2017 and it doesn’t seem as though there is an end in sight.

With Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 currently airing and Kail’s baby daddy Chris Lopez in the cast, viewers are expecting extra drama. Kail recently leaked a text exchange between Briana and Javi Marroquin in which Briana asked Javi to dinner, sparking Teen Mom 2 fans to accuse Kail of stirring the pot.

Conversely, Teen Mom 2 fans accused Briana of stirring the pot when she shared a video of herself with Chris on Kail’s birthday.

Regardless of whose side Teen Mom 2 fans are on in the feud between Briana and Kail, a DeJesus sister podcast will definitely interest fans and critics alike who are interested in the latest gossip.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.