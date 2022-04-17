Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus tells fans there’s ‘nothing to worry about’ amid absence on social media

Briana DeJesus wants her fans to know that she’s fine amid her social media hiatus. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus has been absent on social media, and the Teen Mom 2 star wants her fans to know there’s “nothing to worry about” since she’s been away.

The 27-year-old mom of two announced her brief social media hiatus last month, telling her fans, “I’m gonna take a little break from social media because there’s so much going on.”

Among all of the things going on in her life, Briana has found herself embroiled in a messy defamation of character lawsuit filed by her Teen Mom 2 co-star and longtime nemesis, Kail Lowry.

Briana not only has stopped interacting with her fans online, she’s also completely wiped her Instagram of all posts and the only things she’s tweeting these days are clickbait articles shared on her behalf.

Now, the reality TV star wants everyone to know what she’s been up to since taking a break from social media after learning of concern for her safety.

“People are worried as to why I deleted all my Instagram posts and my Instagram is currently blank,” Briana shared. “They think something is going on, something is wrong, and are worried as to why I’m missing.”

Briana DeJesus’ Instagram is wiped clean as of April 17, 2022. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana explains reasons for online break

Briana explained her reasons for taking a break from Instagram and Twitter: “I wanted to explain that there is NOTHING to worry about,” she said. “I took a little break from posting to my main page and wanted a breather to figure out how to rebrand.”

There are other big plans on Briana’s plate that involve her daughters, 10-year-old Nova and 4-year-old Stella. “I am going to hire a professional photographer to take nicer photos of the girls and I and I want my Instagram to reflect that once we get those done,” Briana shared.

“I’m going for a different vibe and am excited to share those when they’re ready.”

Shortly after announcing her temporary hiatus from Instagram, Briana briefly returned to share an encounter involving her estranged father. Last month, Briana told her followers that she attempted to meet up with her biological dad, only to be rejected.

Since then, Briana has been lying low except for sharing a few excerpts of her life online. Briana recently joined her Teen Mom 2 co-stars to film the Season 11 reunion in California, where she enjoyed her time alongside her BFFs and fellow castmates.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.