Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus says she and fiance Javi ‘aren’t broken up’ amid rumors they’ve split

Briana DeJesus denied rumors that she broke up with fiance Javi Gonzalez. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus has sparked rumors that she split from her fiance, Javi Gonzalez, but the Teen Mom 2 star is denying that they broke up.

Briana and the “new” Javi — not to be confused with Javi Marroquin, whom she dated in 2017 — got engaged in May and the Teen Mom 2 star announced that she said “yes” via a TikTok video.

After the news broke of their engagement, Javi acknowledged his proposal when he added “ENGAGED 💍” to his Instagram profile.

Did Briana DeJesus and Javi Gonzalez split?

However, the couple has Teen Mom 2 fans scratching their heads lately, after some clues point towards a breakup between Briana and Javi.

Javi has removed “ENGAGED 💍” from his Instagram profile, and Briana has erased her TikTok engagement video, and in fact, scrubbed her entire account. It also appears that the couple stopped following each other on Instagram.

Javi’s Instagram profile said “ENGAGED” after he proposed to Briana, but it’s since been removed. Pic credit: @javi_tattooz/Instagram

Earlier this week, Briana stirred up rumors of a split when she failed to mention Javi when listing everything and everyone for which she’s grateful.

Briana tweeted to her followers, “I am not perfect and yes my life is filled with issues but they are so minor. I have a paid off home, a mother and sister who LOVE ME AND MY KIDS. Beautiful, healthy kids! Food in my fridge, savings account, two jobs! I am stable in all aspects and that is so rewarding!”

Javi removed the word “engaged” from his Instagram profile. Pic credit: @javi_tattooz/Instagram

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared Briana’s tweets that omitted Javi, and fans of Teen Mom 2 couldn’t help but point out the absence of Javi’s name in her list of blessings.

Briana DeJesus claims she hasn’t broken up with Javi Gonzalez

When one fan commented on the post, “When is she going to admit her and Javi#2 are no longer together,” Briana took it upon herself to clear the air.

Briana scrubbed her TikTok account, including her engagement video. Pic credit: brianadejesusx3/TikTok

“we aren’t broken up lol 😂” Briana replied to the fan’s comment.

Briana responded to a fan and claimed she and Javi “aren’t broken up.” Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Javi made his Teen Mom 2 debut this season

Teen Mom 2 fans recently saw Briana’s fiance Javi make an appearance during the reunion special, where Briana’s big sister Brittany grilled him with questions, rapid-fire style.

Ahead of this season of Teen Mom 2, Briana told her fans that Javi doesn’t enjoy being in the limelight, although he would be making a “little grand entrance” on the show.

The couple sparked breakup rumors earlier this year when Briana was spotted without her engagement ring. According to Briana, her ring was at the jeweler’s because Javi was having it upgraded.

Time will tell if the Teen Mom 2 star and her tattoo artist fiance have what it takes to make their relationship last.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.