Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus implies leaked text asking Javi Marroquin to dinner wasn’t from her

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 is seemingly denying Kail Lowry’s claims that she sent a text to Javi Marroquin asking him to dinner.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kail leaked a text exchange that was appeared to be sent by Briana to Javi around a year ago.

In the text, Briana told Javi, “I may be going to Delaware to film a podcast with Chris. Maybe we can do dinner or something then. Probably end of February early March.”

Javi politely declined Briana’s offer and told her that his loyalty lies with his baby mama, Kail.

Briana DeJesus implies text to Javi Marroquin wasn’t from her

Now, Briana is responding to the leaked text, and she is claiming that it wasn’t sent by her, insinuating that Kail (or Javi) somehow doctored it.

Briana took to her Instagram Stories to negate the fact that she invited Javi to dinner last year, as shared in a screenshot by Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram.

“If it don’t have my number, it ain’t real lmao 🤣,” Briana told her followers on Tuesday. “And pls post everything u have if that’s the case 👀👀👀”

Later, Briana took to her Instagram Stories once again and this time shared some texts of her own. Briana leaked what seemed to be recent text exchanges between herself and Javi.

According to the text exchange, Javi tried to call Briana after the news broke that their texts were leaked. Briana tried to decipher whether it was Kail or Javi who leaked the texts.

Briana leaks her own texts to Javi to Teen Mom 2 fans

“She’s saying u sent her those texts and to save them in her back pocket lol,” Briana said in one of the text messages. “lol when u told me she took it out of ur phone without ur knowing lol.”

Briana continued to speak on the topic, telling her Instagram followers that she has more texts she could share, if necessary. She ended her rant telling her fans, “I’ve tried hard to keep things on the down low.. and I’m going to continue to do so but please don’t try me. I am not the one.”

Javi is at the center of Kail and Briana’s longstanding drama. After Javi and Kail divorced in 2017, he and Briana began a brief romantic relationship with each other. Ever since then, Kail and Briana’s feud has intensified.

These days, Briana and Kail are scheduled to face off in court after Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana last year.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.