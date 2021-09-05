Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus confirms Lupus diagnosis, says ‘I was definitely sad about it’

Briana DeJesus reveals she’s been diagnosed with lupus. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star, Briana DeJesus, is going through a tough time right now having learned recently that she has lupus. Briana shared the health update with her followers on social media not too long ago and confessed to feeling sad when she first heard the news.

However, the 27-year-old has had three days to digest the information and she is now feeling better about her diagnosis.

Briana Dejesus has been diagnosed with lupus

The Teen Mom 2 star shared the unfortunate news on Twitter earlier this morning and she’s been getting a lot of support and positive messages following the revelation.

“Got diagnosed with lupus a few days ago and I’m not gonna lie-I was definitely sad about it but I’m starting to feel better,” wrote Briana.

For those wondering, lupus is actually an autoimmune disease and it causes the body’s immune system to attack the tissues and organs. The disease also causes inflammation which can affect the heart, lungs, joints, blood cells, brain, kidney, skin, and joints.

Unfortunately, lupus is not very easy to diagnose as the symptoms associated with the disease can mimic other ailments. This would explain why it took so long for Briana to finally get diagnosed.

The mom-of-two shared with Instagram followers some time ago that she had not been feeling well and had paid a few visits to the doctor to try and find out what was wrong. Now, despite the disheartening news, Briana has at least found comfort in finally knowing what’s going on with her body.

Briana DeJesus previously tested for lupus markers

While the Teen Mom 2 star’s diagnosis might be a shock to fans, Briana knew it was within the realm of possibility.

Her mother Roxanne, who’s been a staple on the MTV show since Briana made her debut, also suffers from lupus, and several of Briana’s family members suffer from the autoimmune disease as well.

A few months ago, the reality TV personality revealed that she did an ANA test and it came back positive. The point of the ANA test is to look for antinuclear antibodies in the blood. And if they are detected it means there’s the possibility of an autoimmune disorder. Briana’s test proved that she did in fact have antinuclear antibodies, so she knew there was a probability of her having lupus.

Briana shared the news with her Twitter followers back in July and opened up about feeling sad about her positive ANA test.

While Briana was remaining hopeful despite her ANA results, she now knows for sure that she has lupus. Thankfully, Briana has her mom and other family members to help her traverse this journey following her diagnosis.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.