Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones flaunts curves in plunging crop top for date night with husband Bar Smith

Ashley sizzled in a crop top and jeans for a night out with her husband, Bar Smith. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones turned heads in a low-cut crop top and jeans for a night out with her husband, Bar Smith.

Since filming ended for Teen Mom 2, Ashley has had more time to focus on other things in her life.

In addition to raising their 4-year-old daughter Holly, Ashley has made her marriage to Bar a priority, making sure to spend quality time together.

Ashley did just that over the weekend and shared some footage of herself in full glam ahead of her night with Bar.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ashley first shared a Boomerang bathroom mirror selfie set to the song Mind Yo Business by Lakeyah. In the shot, Ashley gave a kissy-face to the camera as she showed off her outfit choice for the evening.

Ashley sported a cream-colored crop top with a plunging neckline and gorgeous crisscross detail across the chest, paired with a pair of light-washed jeans. The Aries Beauty Studio owner accessorized her look with beaded hoop earrings, a matching choker necklace and bracelets, and a brown leather handbag.

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones sizzles for night out with husband Bar Smith

In another slide, Ashley posed from inside the car, slightly tilting her head and giving a serious face to the camera for the alluring shot. Another slide showed Ashley with Bar as she placed one arm behind his neck. Ashley gave her best sultry expression to the camera while Bar smiled big for the pic, clearly enjoying his evening.

Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared Ashley’s Instagram Story slide, captioning it, “Ashley is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 whew.” The Teen Mom 2 star received plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

Ashley was one of the first to comment on the post, writing, “Thank you ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Ashley Jones’ fans drool over sexy date-night look with Bar Smith

Ashley’s mother-in-law, Bar’s mom Shen, wrote, “She is literally killing s**t! ❤️😍 🙌”

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

“Oh my God she looks so damn good damn she is banging 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” read a comment from one of Ashley’s admirers.

Another penned, “Ashley is literally the most gorgeous/ baddest one from the cast idc fight me lol.”

“She’s just so naturally gorgeous😍😍,” expressed another one of Ashley’s fans.

Before her weekend share on Instagram, Ashley dished on why she’s been laying low on social media, explaining that heat from her critics is mostly to blame.

“I feel like everything I say or do gets taken the wrong way or picked apart,” Ashley shared. “Makes it less fun for me, but I’m coming back slowly.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.