Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones claps back at claim cast gets paid to have babies for the show

Ashley set the record straight when a Teen Mom 2 viewer accused the cast of having babies for money. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley Jones set the record straight when a Teen Mom 2 viewer insinuated that the cast gets paid for “each new baby.”

Ashley, who previously appeared on Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2021 after Chelsea Houska left the franchise.

The 25-year-old mom to daughter Holly joined castmates Kail Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline.

Teen Mom 2 viewer accuses cast of getting paid for ‘each new baby’

Recently, a Teen Mom 2 viewer took to Twitter where they made a comment about how the kids on the show live opulent lifestyles.

“Damn, these kids from #TeenMom & #TeenMom2 out here living in mansions!” their tweet read. “What’s #MTV paying these kids?”

The Teen Mom 2 fan went back and forth with another Twitter user, surmising how the cast and their kids make so much money. Towards the end of their exchange, the fan tweeted, “Maybe they got a bonus 💸 for each new baby! Lol 🤣”

Ashley Jones sets the record straight: ‘We don’t get paid per baby’

The tweet caught the attention of Ashley, who was not too happy about such a rumor being spread about the cast. Ashley quote retweeted the original tweet on her page and shared a plea for viewers to stop making assumptions.

“… can y’all stop saying this,” Ashley wrote. “We don’t get paid per baby …. Also our kids cash CAN NOT be touched as it is protected by state laws that govern child ‘actors’ and how their money needs to be deposited AND what account is needs to be deposited into.”

However, the viewer came back to respond and claimed their tweet was all for fun: “I KNOW THAT! I been in the entertainment biz for almost 50 yrs, I get it. It was a JOKE! Nobody think they gonna pay people to have children…🙄 “

Ashley isn’t the only cast member from the Teen Mom franchise to defend their stance that they don’t have more children or get paid extra to stay on the show.

During Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, Cory Wharton approached Farrah Abraham after she made similar comments in the past, accusing him and Cheyenne Floyd of having their daughter Ryder to secure a spot on Teen Mom OG.

