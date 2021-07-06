Teen Mom 2 spoilers: Leah Messer talks about her dating life with her daughters

Leah Messer talks about her dating life with her girls. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has been giving fans insight into her life as a single mom with three girls and we’ve seen many conversations between them this season. Don’t expect that to change anytime soon as a sneak peek for tonight’s episode shows another heart-to-heart, this time on the topic of dating.

The girls think it time for their mom to get back into the dating world, but Leah is not quite ready to venture out just yet after two failed marriages. Furthermore, a possible medical condition has the 29-year-old more focused on her health than trying to find a new man.

Leah Messer has heart to heart with her girls about dating

In the opening scene, Leah has her pending doctor’s visit on the brain, but she shares a bonding moment with her three girls and they had something else on the brain.

“It’s been a few months since I last saw the doctor about my tumor, but I have an appointment this week to see if it’s grown and even though my girls know about it, we haven’t discussed it lately.”

During the at-home spa moment, talks quickly turned to Leah’s dating life after she tried to pry the girls about their crushes.

“Mom what about your crushes?” questioned Aleeah Grace. “What about my crushes? I don’t have a crush,” responded the Teen Mom 2 star laughingly. “Are you trying to tell me to date Aleeah?”

“You do need to go on a date soon,” responded Aleeah. “You need to actually find someone nice.”

After listening to her girls comment about her dating life, Leah explained, ” It’s very important to me that I bring people around you guys that are gonna be a positive role model in you guys’ life, not just anyone. So even if I went on a date it’s not like you would meet someone that I went on a date with, but you know what? I’m okay with being alone too, I got you guys.”

Does Leah Messer feel pressured to date?

After having the heart-to-heart with her girls, the Teen Mom 2 star dished more about the topic of dating.

“I don’t feel pressured to date right now I know my girls keep talking about it. I want to be physically, mentally 100 percent before I add anyone else to my life,” confessed Leah.

She continued, “I have my follow-up doctor’s appointment for the tumor on my breast coming up and figuring out what steps I need to take moving forward. It’s so important to me that I show my daughters a healthy relationship; hopefully, they do it completely differently than I did.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.