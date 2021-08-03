Teen Mom 2 spoilers: Jade Cline refuses to have Christy on stage during reunion

Jade Cline refuses to see her mom during the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Things are about to get very tense between Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline and her parents during part 2 of the reunion. As a matter of fact, Jade didn’t even want her mother Christy on stage during her segment.

It’s not clear if Dr. Drew will eventually convince Jade to allow a face-to-face with Christy, but in the sneak peek for tonight’s episode, the MTV star explained why she doesn’t want to be in Christy’s presence.

Jade Cline refuses to have her parents on stage

In a clip for Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Jade Cline rehashed the controversy that occurred this season and most of it involved her parents.

After undergoing surgery, Jade was left in excruciating pain when Christy left to get her pain meds and took hours to return.

Thankfully, Briana DeJesus came to Jade’s rescue and allowed her co-star to recover at home with her and her family. But it seems Jade has still not forgiven her mom for her behavior and she explained the status of their relationship at the reunion.

Teen Mom 2 host Dr. Drew asked if Jade was open to bringing Christy on stage to talk, but Jade declined as her parents watched from backstage.

“I just don’t wanna deal with it right now and I think that’s just what’s healthy for me…” explained Jade. “There was a lot that happened and I don’t think this is the time or the place to deal with it right now.”

Jade confessed that, since the surgery, she’s spoken with her parents “maybe like once or twice…I mean I didn’t really talk to them much.”

Jade was asked if she intended to reach out to her parents, but the single mom admitted, “Right now no. I’m just trying to do…what I feel like is best for me right now.”

Jade Cline gets emotional during the reunion

The Teen Mom 2 star reflected on the friction between herself and her parents this season. They were in charge of getting Jade’s pain prescriptions after she underwent cosmetic surgery, but they let her down.

Jade said her mom “disappeared” while she laid in bed in agony. “I thought my mom was just gonna let me lay there and die,” she commented.

Things soon took an emotional turn as Jade admitted that, despite their issues, she misses her mom.

“I mean it’s been heart-wrenching I mean every day I miss my mom. I wanna talk to my mom…” admitted the 24-year-old tearfully. “I just want her to be better and I can’t continue to watch her deplete and destroy herself.”

“I can’t sit back and watch it anymore,” added Jade.

