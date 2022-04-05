Teen Mom 2 spoiler: Vee Rivera leaks pregnancy to Kail Lowry’s ex, accuses her of cheating on Javi Marroquin

On tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail Lowry is uncertain about Baby Mamas No Drama’s future after discovering that Vee betrayed her. Pic credit: MTV

In tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail Lowry is uncertain about the future of her relationship with Vee Rivera and their podcast after learning that Vee betrayed her years prior.

Kail returns for an episode of Teen Mom 2 tonight after being absent from some episodes this season due to choosing not to film her entire personal life.

Kail Lowry shares ‘upsetting’ news about Vee Rivera with Leah Messer on Teen Mom 2

In a preview clip from the April 5 episode, as shared by Teen Mom’s official Instagram, Kail calls her castmate Leah Messer (who she’s currently involved in a feud with) to explain what happened.

“I’m still getting used to having cameras around again, and, on top of that, I just found out something about Vee that’s really upsetting,” Kail said during her voiceover.

During Kail’s video chat with Leah, she divulged that her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, reached out and requested that he not be discussed on her and Vee’s podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, because Vee was “deceitful.”

Curious as to what happened, Kail included Vee and Javi in a group text, asking them to lay it all out. Vee told Kail in person that she leaked the news of her pregnancy with Lux to Javi. Kail was pregnant with and gave birth to Lux, her first child with Chris Lopez, in August 2017. Javi and Kail’s divorce was finalized in July 2017.

According to what Javi told Kail, Vee didn’t want Javi “looking stupid” on social media, so she filled him in.

What did Vee say that Kail found ‘unforgivable’?

But that wasn’t all — Vee and Javi met in a Target parking lot, where Vee revealed not only that Kail was pregnant with Chris Lopez’s son but also told Javi that the baby he and Kail lost to a miscarriage years prior might not have been his, insinuating that Kail cheated on him.

Kail felt that what Vee did was unforgivable, mentioning that Javi will still bring up that maybe the baby they lost wasn’t his.

Kail and Vee mentioned their tiff as it happened off-camera last year, after Kail hosted one of their episodes solo, sparking rumors that she and Vee had a falling out.

Shortly afterward, Vee took to social media, explaining the falling out to her fans. “Me and Kail decided that we’re going to like kinda do episodes separately till we get our s**t together. There’s a lot going on, but we’re fine. I’m actually filming with her later, whatever, but we’re okay.”

“I just don’t want you guys to like worry too much, we’re just, you know, we have to work through some things. It’s normal, but the show must go on,” Vee explained.

The Baby Mamas No Drama podcast hosts eventually worked through their issues and were back to recording together soon after. Kail explained while recording an episode with Vee shortly after their beef, “You guys will see a lot of it on Teen Mom, and we kind of wanna leave as much of it as we can to the show mainly because more details will come out.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.