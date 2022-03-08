Teen Mom 2 sneak peek: Ashley Jones talks secret wedding to Bar Smith, explains why they eloped

Ashley Jones opened up about her quickie wedding to Bar Smith on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

On tonight’s premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 11, Ashley Jones opens up about her elopement with husband Bar Smith.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ashley and Bar secretly tied the knot six months before filming the spinoff show Teen Mom Family Reunion.

During tonight’s episode, Ashley opens up about her and Bar’s decision to elope and talks about their endgame.

Ashley Jones opens up about elopement to Bar Smith on Teen Mom 2

“So, while the cameras weren’t around, Bar and I went and got married,” Ashley confides during a confessional.

Ashley describes their big day, noting that it was nothing fancy, and they just went through with the legalities of getting married, nothing like most brides’ dream weddings.

“It wasn’t even a courthouse ceremony,” Ashley explains. “We just had my mom sign the documents. We didn’t take a single photo. We didn’t have a nice dinner. I literally think we went to Jack in a Box.”

Ashley explains why she wanted to take the simple route on her wedding day. The first reason was because her family and Bar’s family don’t get along, so she wanted to avoid the drama. Ashley’s second reason for avoiding a big wedding was the coronavirus pandemic.

What’s Ashley and Bar’s Endgame?

Watch this video on YouTube

Although Ashley and Bar took their relationship to the next level and tied the knot, it didn’t automatically improve things between them.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Bar and Ashley are at a ‘rough spot’ in their marriage

“Me and Ashley are definitely at a rough spot,” Bar shares during his solo confessional. “I failed school, and everything just started falling from under me.”

Bar served 15 days in jail for a prior DUI and was also waiting to hear whether charges would be pressed against him for his firearm incident last spring.

Ashley accuses Bar of “ruining” and “hating on” the things she does. Bar admits that he’s “terrified” of losing his relationship with Ashley.

Ashley and Bar took time during Teen Mom Family Reunion to sit down with Coach B and talk about their marital struggles. Afterward, Bar promised Ashley that he was working on being more romantic.

During dinner, Ashley tells Bar, “I know we’ve talked about this before, but I feel like we’re going in circles in our relationship.”

Bar admits that his “stagnant” approach to life over the last several years has negatively affected their relationship. Although Bar admits that he needs to change, Ashley is frustrated by his inaction.

Bar tells Ashley that he knows he needs to continue working on himself and admits he’s a bit worried that things might not work out.

“Just because I’m married doesn’t mean I’ll be miserable or I’ll be stuck or I’ll be sad or I’ll be staggering,” Ashley tells Bar. “I’m tired.”

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres tonight, Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c on MTV.