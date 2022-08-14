Teen Mom 2 sleuths think Leah Messer just dropped a hint she’s married to Jaylan Mobley

Leah sparked rumors that she and Jaylan have tied the knot. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah Messer sparked rumors that she and Jaylan Mobley tied the knot after some sleuthy Teen Mom 2 fans noticed some questionable bling on her finger.

Leah and Jaylan have been going strong since last year, going Instagram official with their relationship in September 2021.

Since then, the two have taken some big steps as a couple — earlier this year, Jaylan purchased a house for Leah (much to the delight of her daughters Aleeah, Ali, and Addie), and Leah bought Jaylan a puppy.

Because many Teen Mom 2 fans think Leah and Jaylan moved quickly in their relationship, the couple has been fending off pregnancy rumors for months. Leah’s newfound healthy curves are likely the result of her happiness with Jaylan and Teen Mom 2 fans are here for it.

Now that the pregnancy rumors have seemingly died down, Leah will likely be answering curious fans following a recent share on TikTok.

Over the weekend, Leah took to the social media platform to record a video alongside her youngest daughter Addie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. The blonde duo danced to a mix of Demi Lovato’s Cool For Summer and Pony by Ginuwine.

Leah Messer sparks Jaylan Mobley marriage rumors in latest video

Sporting a pair of heather gray biker shorts, a maroon crop-top, and a black ball cap, Leah got into her dance moves next to Addie before Jaylan jokingly grabbed the camera and shook his finger “no” to indicate he didn’t approve of the recording.

The lighthearted video received over 242,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments, most of them pointing out how much Leah’s older daughter, Aleeah, resembles her.

Among the comments, however, were several from some eagle-eyed Teen Mom 2 fans who noticed a sparkler on what appeared to be Leah’s left ring finger, sparking rumors that she and Jaylan have tied the knot.

Teen Mom 2 fans question if Leah and Jaylan are married

“Do I see a ring on ‘that’ finger?!?!?” asked one of Leah’s followers who thought they spotted a wedding band on the Teen Mom 2 star.

Replying to the first comment, another fan wrote, “I’m pretty sure they got married,” while another noted, “I came searching the comments to see if anyone else noticed that.”

Another asked, “Is that an engagement ring? Am I late?” while one of Leah’s fans responded to their comment, “I see a wedding band too.”

“That’s a whole wedding ring and band!” noted another Teen Mom 2 sleuth.

“Watched a few times looks like she’s married I see a wedding band and a diamond,” wrote another keen-sighted Teen Mom 2 fan.

However, one of Leah’s followers had a reason they felt explained what everyone was seeing: “That’s her right hand though. She’s using the front facing camera so everything is backwards.”

At this point, Teen Mom 2 fans wouldn’t be surprised if Leah and Jaylan walked down the aisle. If Leah and Jaylan are husband and wife, perhaps Teen Mom fans are in for a treat when The Next Chapter premieres next month.

