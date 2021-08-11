Teen Mom 2 ratings drop to ‘shocking’ new lows after reunion special

Viewership for this season of Teen Mom 2 tanked. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 did not end the season well, as far as ratings are concerned, despite the highly anticipated two-part reunion episode.

Season 10B was not Teen Mom 2’s most-watched season, and by a long shot, despite some changes to the cast.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the addition of Ashley Jones to the Teen Mom 2 cast this season didn’t do much to boost ratings.

Ashley filled Chelsea Houska’s spot on Teen Mom 2 after Chelsea said goodbye to the Teen Mom franchise after 10 seasons on the long-running show.

Teen Mom 2’s Season 10B brought in its worst ratings ever

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Teen Mom 2 ended its season with the worst ratings ever.

Specifically, Season 10B’s two-part reunion and the last four episodes really tanked, reaching “shocking” new lows — none of the episodes even broke 500,000 live views. And according to The Ashley, Teen Mom 2 fared better with DVR views, rather than live views.

Not so surprisingly, the season finale had the second-lowest ratings of any Teen Mom 2 episode ever, with just 420,000 views. For reference, when Jenelle Evans was still part of the cast, Teen Mom 2 was bringing in an average of 900,000 viewers per episode.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have complained about storylines

Last month, MTV reportedly fired several top-tier Teen Mom 2 producers amid the show’s dismal ratings. And Teen Mom 2 fans are calling the show a “snoozefest” after plummeting ratings have reflected the show’s lackluster storylines.

Many Teen Mom 2 fans grew tired of veteran cast member Leah Messer’s “cringeworthy convos” with her daughters and felt her storyline this season dragged out her health scare.

Another Teen Mom 2 veteran, Kail Lowry, might have been partly responsible for the ratings dip. Kail, who claimed her storyline will “never die out,” didn’t film her alleged domestic incident last fall, when she was arrested for reportedly punching her baby daddy Chris Lopez.

Her reluctance to film everything for her segments enraged castmate Briana DeJesus and their feud ended with Kail filing a lawsuit against her for defamation.

Jade Cline’s Brazilian butt lift was a major storyline on Teen Mom 2 this season. Jade suffered in excruciating pain while waiting on her parents to fill her prescription for pain meds, only for them to return three hours later.

The newest cast member, Ashley Jones, who recently recovered from COVID-19, graduated from Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant to make her Teen Mom 2 debut, alongside her on-and-off fiance, Bar Smith, and their daughter, Holly.

Ashley faced some backlash this season for her addition to the cast, but when haters threatened not to watch because she joined the show, she simply told them, “Don’t watch then.”

Despite declining viewership, Teen Mom 2 will return for another season

Despite uninspiring ratings, Teen Mom 2 is already filming for a new season. Leah Messer showed her fans that MTV’s cameras were filming in her home, despite complaining about filming earlier this year. And Briana DeJesus shared footage of MTV crews in her home as well, confirming another season of Teen Mom 2.

With steadily declining ratings and viewers complaining about “boring” storylines, will Kail, Leah, Briana, Jade and Ashley bring enough content to keep viewers interested? Only time will tell when a new season of Teen Mom 2 premieres.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.