Teen Mom 2 preview: Leah Messer’s boyfriend wants kids, Briana DeJesus podcasts with Kail Lowry’s ex and more

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 has plenty of drama in store.

Teen Mom 2’s eleventh season has plenty of drama in store and promises viewers will see the moms face their “biggest challenge yet.”

Last season on Teen Mom 2, viewers watched Leah Messer’s health scare as she faced finding a lump in her breast, Kail Lowry continued to face struggles in her relationship with Chris Lopez, viewers met Briana DeJesus’ now-former fiance Javi Gonzalez, Jade Cline underwent an agonizingly painful Brazilian butt lift surgery, and Ashley Jones continued to work on her relationship with Bar Smith.

With Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 just around the corner, MTV has released a new extended sneak peek that gives viewers a glimpse of what’s to come beginning Tuesday, March 8.

Leah Messer’s blossoming romance with Jaylan Mobley to play out on Season 11 of Teen Mom 2

In the upcoming season, viewers will watch Leah as she navigates the early stages of her relationship with Jaylan Mobley. In the trailer, the couple enjoyed brunch together as they started to get to know each other.

Leah opened up about herself and revealed to Jaylan that she has three kids and asked if he had any of his own.

“I don’t have any kids. Not yet, at least, but um, eventually I want to have kids, so we’ll see,” Jaylan revealed to Leah, who gave him a knowing glance.

Leah proudly showed Jaylan pictures of her three daughters, Aleeah, Ali, and Addie, before opening up to Jaylan about how she “rushed into relationships in the past.” Jaylan wasn’t deterred, however, and told Leah he “couldn’t wait” to get to know her. Teen Mom 2 fans know that Leah and Jaylan are still together and Jaylan made his Teen Mom debut on Family Reunion this season.

Teen Mom 2: Extended Sneak Peek

Watch this video on YouTube

Briana DeJesus plans trip to Philly to appear on podcast with Kail Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez

In the next scene, Briana DeJesus and her sister Brittany discussed Briana’s upcoming visit to Philly. Briana explained that she was traveling from Florida to Pennsylvania to record a podcast episode with her nemesis, Kail Lowry’s ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Briana explained that she and Chris chit-chatted on Instagram and he asked for her number, which Brittany thought was “messy,” considering the beef she has with Kail.

“Why are you doing this? To get back at her?” Brittany asked her little sister, assuming her intentions were to spite Kail. “It’s gonna cause drama, you know.”

Briana denied that she was looking to cause any drama and clarified that she and Chris were meeting up in Philly strictly for business, nothing shady.

Also in the extended sneak peek, Jade Cline briefly mentioned her baby daddy Sean Austin leaving for rehab, Briana mentioned that Kail was “trying to sue” her, and Ashley and Bar work through their “secret wedding fallout” after eloping and struggling to find happiness as a married couple.

Kail Lowry was absent from one episode last season and was open about not filming as much for Season 11 of Teen Mom 2. Kail told her fans of her appearance on the upcoming season, “Um, I know I’m in the trailer.”

“I’ve done VO (voice-over) for a couple of episodes but I think that I’m not in all of them because I didn’t film for six months,” she added.

Teen Mom 2 viewers will definitely be tuning in to watch how much of the relationships between Kail and Briana as well as Kail and Chris Lopez are aired next season, along with Leah, Ashley, and Jade’s storylines.

Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 11 on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c on MTV.