Teen Mom 2 premiere date announced, what can viewers expect in Season 11?

Teen Mom 2 returns for its 11th season on March 8 as the moms face their biggest challenges yet.

The two original Teen Mom 2 cast members, Kail Lowry and Leah Messer, will be joined once again by Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

Per MTV‘s description, Teen Mom 2 shows how “the moms work to balance their careers, family life and everyday adventures as they grow from teenage mothers into full-fledged adults ready to face the world.”

In a newly released trailer for Season 11, viewers will get a glimpse into the struggles that Kail, Leah, Briana, Jade, and Ashley are facing in their lives.

Teen Mom 2 cast teases struggles in trailer for Season 11

Early in the clip, Briana tells the cameras from her car, “Kailyn is trying to sue me.” Teen Mom 2 viewers will remember that Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana last year after Briana accused Kail of physically attacking Chris Lopez and “breaking and entering” into his mother’s home.

Also in the clip, Jade’s baby daddy Sean Austin can be seen leaving for rehab while Jade admits that her life has “definitely been harder.”

Jade recently opened up about Sean’s “intense” stint in rehab, saying that it changed him into a “whole new person.” Sean recently confirmed his appearance on Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 and explained that his absence on Teen Mom Family Reunion would be explained in the new season.

Leah can be seen gushing over the “pretty cool” new guy she met, who happens to be her now-boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. A “secret wedding fallout” is teased as the trailer shows Ashley Jones and her husband Bar Smith facing challenges as a newly married couple. Bar tells Ashley, “Our marriage is falling apart, bro!” as his wife breaks down into tears.

Bar and Ashley worked through some of their marital issues recently with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant on Teen Mom Family Reunion. Coach B was able to get Bar and Ashley to open up to each other and understand from where their real issues stemmed.

Cast of Teen Mom 2 show excitement for Season 11

The cast of Teen Mom 2 showed up on Instagram in the comments section of Teen Mom’s official page, where they shared the trailer for Season 11.

Briana DeJesus commented on the post with a string of fire emojis.

Briana’s ex and baby daddy Devoin Austin commented, This what they really been waiting for ! 👏🏾👏🏾”

“WE ARE BACK 👏👏👏👏,” wrote Jade Cline.

Original cast member Leah Messer showed her excitement with a comment that read, “Let’s goooo 😍🥂❤️.”

Although Kail will appear next season on Teen Mom 2, viewers were curious about her future with the show. Last year, Kail admitted she took a hiatus from filming, and subsequently took a pay cut.

Kail’s absence from the show seemingly coincided with her ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez, signing a contract with MTV to appear as a Teen Mom 2 cast member. Given their tumultuous past and rocky co-parenting relationship, it will be interesting to see how much of their interactions will be aired.

With Teen Mom Family Reunion currently on the air, and a new season of Teen Mom 2 returning in just a few weeks, fans of the Teen Mom franchise have plenty of drama to look forward to.

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c.