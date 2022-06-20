Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer’s sister Victoria expecting twins with husband Royer

Leah’s sister Victoria is expecting twins with her husband, Royer. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s sister Victoria Messer is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Royer Rodriguez.

Teen Mom 2 viewers know Leah’s sister Victoria from the show, as she has appeared alongside her sister over several seasons.

Over the weekend, Victoria shared a post on Instagram for Father’s Day, which also served as her and Royer’s pregnancy announcement.

“Happy Fathers day to the love of my life. I knew without any doubt you were going to be the best father and step dad. I’m so glad I chose you. & I couldn’t be any happier to do life and raise our children with you!” Victoria captioned her post.

Next, she dropped the big news in the remainder of her caption: “On that note: Our beautiful family will be growing by not just ☝🏼 but ✌🏼 because WERE HAVING TWINS December 16th Ilysm 🥹💙💗 @royer.cr”

Victoria included video footage of her and Royer’s gender reveal, in which they took turns swinging a baseball bat at baseballs, one filled with blue powder and the other with pink.

In the comments section, Victoria and Royer received many supportive messages from friends and family. Leah’s boyfriend Jaylan Mobley stopped by to congratulate the newlyweds, telling them, “Congratulations to y’all!! 🫶🏾❤️” Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry also congratulated the couple in the comments section.

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Victoria’s sister Leah has a set of twins, daughters Ali and Aleeah. Interestingly, Victoria and Royer’s twins are due on Ali and Aleeah’s birthday.

“& they alll thought it was me pregnant 😂How did your due date land on the Twins bday tho?! 🥹 Congratulations you guys! You’ve got this! 🍾❤️” Leah commented, also poking fun at the rumors that have been circulating about her being pregnant with Jaylan’s baby.

Pic credit: @victoriaaa233/Instagram

Victoria and Royer’s relationship timeline

As Monster and Critics previously reported, Victoria and Royer tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony that appeared on Season 11 of Teen Mom 2. It was the third marriage for Victoria. She and Royer met during a 2019 trip to his native country of Costa Rica along with Leah and her former BFF and Teen Mom 2 castmate, Kail Lowry, where Royer was the ladies’ rafting guide.

Victoria already has three children. She and Royer share their son, Cai, who was born in 2020. Victoria also has two daughters, Cerenity and Cami, from two previous relationships, and Royer has two sons from two previous relationships as well.

After a lengthy legal process, Royer arrived in the U.S. in January 2022 after years apart from Victoria and finally met their son Cai in person for the first time and started their lives together as a family.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and scheduled to premiere in the near future.