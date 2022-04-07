Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer’s daughters are in therapy to ‘break the cycle of trauma’

Leah Messer’s daughters are in therapy to help break some family cycles. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is taking the necessary steps to “break the cycle of trauma” in her family by enrolling her daughters in therapy.

Leah shares three daughters with her two ex-husbands. She and Corey Simms share 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, and she shares 9-year-old Addie with her other ex, Jeremy Calvert.

Leah Messer’s traumatic past, ‘cycle of trauma’

Leah is no stranger to trauma in her life, both in her childhood and as an adult. Leah’s life has been riddled with sexual abuse, suicidal thoughts, drug abuse, and an abortion that was played off as a miscarriage on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched Leah’s addiction to pain medication play out on the show, leading to her divorce from her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

With all of the cycles she’s trying to avoid continuing into her daughters’ lives, Leah decided to be proactive and begin her girls in therapy.

Leah began therapy seven years ago for her drug addiction, and her one-on-one sessions with a therapist opened her eyes to the impact her childhood still has on her. Leah said, “Every single day I think about breaking the cycle of trauma and doing better for my kids.”

That’s when Leah decided that she would put her daughters in therapy to teach them that “it’s OK not to be OK.”

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s daughters are in therapy

“Like all kids, they have a lot on their plate,” Leah told Insider. “Therapy gives them an outlet. It reminds them that none of us are perfect, and they don’t have to be either. And I’ve seen how it’s brought the girls closer together.”

Leah has always been open with her girls and lets them know they can talk to her about anything. “As a mom, it’s so rewarding to see everything I put in blossoming just the way I hoped it would,” Leah shared.

The 30-year-old mom of three admitted that seeking treatment for herself has helped her to cope, and she’s glad she didn’t wait any longer.

“I didn’t get help until it was almost too late; my hope is that anyone else struggling has treatment as soon as they need it,” Leah told the outlet. “I’m eager to see the difference that another seven years will make.”

Leah prioritizes her and her daughters’ health, and she tells her girls, “your health is your wealth.” And despite having her personal issues play out in front of millions on TV, Leah uses the experience to better herself and her daughters.

“Being on TV can be challenging, but it’s given me an opportunity for self-growth,” she shared. “Some things in my life haven’t panned out the way I would have planned. Despite that, my kids and I are thriving. That’s something to be grateful for.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.