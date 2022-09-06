Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer shows off her curves in skintight orange dress to celebrate Jaylan Mobley

Leah celebrated her fiance Jaylan in a form-fitting orange dress. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer showcased her curvy figure in a form-fitting orange dress to celebrate her fiance Jaylan Mobley’s birthday.

Leah and Jaylan have been dating for one year and recently got engaged, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

The photogenic couple loves to share their happy moments on Instagram, where Leah has 2.9 million followers.

Leah did just that this week when she took to the social media platform to profess her love for Jaylan as he celebrated his 26th birthday.

Leah captioned her post, “It’s always fun celebrating another year with you baby. I hope you had the best bday with fam & friends! We’re celebrating you all month, Kevin Hart next weekend! Ilysm🎊 & stay tuned cause a Halloween shoot is 🆙 next 🤭😜🥰”

For the carousel post, Leah shared four professional photos of herself and Jaylan posing for a night out. Leah donned a skintight, orange dress with yellow accents for the affair.

Leah Messer in skintight orange dress celebrates Jaylan Mobley’s birthday

Leah’s dress had spaghetti straps with a sweetheart neckline, which tastefully exposed some of her décolletage, and had ruching from the waist down, showing off Leah’s trim midsection and new thicker figure that her fans are loving. She paired her look with some strappy gold heels to put the finishing touches on her ensemble.

Leah wore her dark locks down in loose waves and parted in the center, opting to forgo jewelry and accessories other than a watch and her stunning engagement ring.

Jaylan was sure to match Leah’s elegant look, sporting a blue suit jacket, black pants with white pinstripes, an orange pocket square, and a pair of high-top tennis shoes.

Teen Mom fans gush over Leah’s look, new curves

Leah’s followers took to the comments to gush over her look. One of the first to comment was Jaylan, who wrote, “I love you fr! It’s 4L w/ you! Can’t takeaway Real love! ❤️🫶🏾”

One of Leah’s fans noted her recently acquired curves: “Miss ma’am, you looking a little thick and I’m not mad at all about that! You look great!”

Leah showed her gratitude, replying, “Thank you!”

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah and Jaylan are known for their often-themed photoshoots and professional pictures. When another fan asked Leah how many photoshoots she and Jaylan do, she responded, “I haven’t counted but we ain’t done yet girl. We have so many beautiful pics for our new home!”

Earlier this year, Jaylan bought a house for himself, Leah, and her three girls, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie. The newly engaged couple has officially moved in together, and they’re ready to start their new lives as soon-to-be husband and wife.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres tonight, Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.