Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer shows off curves and tattoo while out with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer has had a lot of hardships and obstacles to overcome in her past since she first joined the Teen Mom franchise.

She currently has twin 12-year-old daughters, Ali and Aleeah, with her first husband, Corey Simms, and a 9-year-old daughter, Addie, with her ex, Jeremy Calvert.

However, she has found someone new to love in her current boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

While fans watched Leah struggle to feel worthy and be excited about her new relationship at the Teen Mom Family Reunion, she has seemed to let that worry go.

She and Jaylan seem happier than ever together, and Leah has a glow to her now that viewers are loving.

As a bonus dad to her daughters, Jaylan appears to treat not only Leah amazing but also shows how much he loves her girls.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley dress up for a night out

Leah recently posted some photos to her Instagram page, dressed up and ready to go out with her love, Jaylan.

She could be seen in a slinky pale yellow dress and heels tied around her calves.

Leah’s hair was left down and curled as she sported a face full of make-up and a handbag with a chained strap.

Jaylan could be seen wearing an all-black ensemble but paired with some maroon Converse-looking sneakers.

Leah Messer showed off her newest tattoo

Also included in the photos that Leah included was a tattoo on her inner left arm.

Leah seemed super proud and happy about her new art as she portrayed it in two photos, one in a close-up and another as she held her arm straight up in a picture with Jaylan.

It appears that the cursive word is Faith with a red heart as the dot over the letter I and also Jaylan’s signature after the word.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Leah Messer’s photos

Leah’s boyfriend, Jaylan, was the first to comment on her photos as he exclaimed, “Danm babe.. [drooling and heart-faced emojis].”

Other fans also gave Leah more heart-faced emojis, hands-clapping ones, and red hearts.

They wrote things like “so perfect” and “happy & whole” in response to Leah’s photos and happiness in her relationship and life.

Another viewer declared, “Ur happiness is my favourite,” while one other woman stated, “Yesssssssss hawt mama.”

As Leah and Jaylan continue their love story, Teen Mom 2 fans can’t get enough of the two of them together and truly hope for the best for them both.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and will premiere later this year.