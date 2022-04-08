Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer shares her girls’ reaction to new home boyfriend Jaylan bought her

Jaylan Mobley bought a house for Leah Messer and her daughters and she shared their reaction. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer’s three daughters reacted to the Teen Mom 2 star’s boyfriend Jaylan Mobley buying them a house.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jaylan purchased a 6,000-square-foot home for Leah and her girls, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie.

Both Jaylan and Leah shared the exciting news on Instagram and Jaylan told his fans to “STAY TUNED FOR THE GIRLS REACTION! 👀🎉”

Jaylan Mobley and Leah Messer surprise her daughters with new house

Well, now, Leah has shared the girls’ reaction to the news that their mom’s boyfriend bought them an entire house.

Leah shared a video on Instagram that she captioned, “Here is the girls reaction to seeing the house for the first time!!❤️🥺”

“I can’t explain the love and happiness we all share together and I can’t wait for you guys to see how much we’ve grown and where we are at today on TV. I thank God everyday for blessing my family and continuing to bless us.”

“I really cant wait to see what the next chapter has in store for us. We’re beyond excited to get started decorating every room in this house and making so many memories. I’m so in love with us! 😭🏡🔑🙏🏼❤️,” she concluded her caption.

In the video, Jaylan drove as Leah sat in the passenger seat and Ali, Aleeah, and Addie sat in the backseat.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s daughters shocked Jaylan bought them a house

Leah asked Jaylan, “Alright, babe, what are we doing?” Jaylan played along and had her girls guess. Addie was correct when she speculated they were on their way to see a house he bought for them. Later in the video, Addie also admitted that she thought the surprise was that Jaylan had proposed to Leah.

For Ali and Aleeah’s part, they told Leah that their dad Corey Simms knew they were in for a big surprise, but didn’t spoil it by telling them what it was.

Once the girls realized they were pulling up to a new house, they got excited, especially 9-year-old Addie who adorably yelled, “I got dibs on the first room!” before pushing her way out of the car to be the first one inside.

As soon as everyone got inside, Leah shared more footage of them exploring their new digs and a few still photos of Jaylan, Leah, and the girls posing inside their new home.

This is an exciting new chapter for Leah, Jaylan, and the girls. After having doubts about Jaylan’s intentions and fear of commitment, Leah finally took the plunge and opened up her heart again and it has paid off.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.