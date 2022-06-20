Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer rocks biker shorts and sweatshirt for adventurous day out with boyfriend Jaylan

Leah enjoyed a day trip with her boyfriend Jaylan for Father’s Day. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer spent Father’s Day weekend relaxing with her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley as the couple explored her home state of West Virginia.

While Leah’s three daughters — Ali, Aleeah, and Addie — were visiting with their fathers over the weekend, she and Jaylan took a day trip to Blackwater Falls State Park.

Leah Messer explores West Virginia in biker shorts with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley

Taking to Instagram on Father’s Day, Leah shared a carousel of photos from her and Jaylan’s trip. She captioned her post, “Happy Fathers Day to all of the Dads, Bonus Dads, and father figures/parents showing up for the kids.”

“You are loved & appreciated! Our day trip to Blackwater Falls State Park did not disappoint. What’s your favorite state/national park to visit? ❤️🎊”

In Leah’s first pic, she showed off her tanned and toned legs while she posed for a snap on a colorful staircase. Leah opted for black biker shorts, a yellow Blackwater Falls State Park sweatshirt, and blue and white athletic shoes.

The 30-year-old Hope, Grace, & Faith author added a pair of Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses to complete the comfy, day-tripping look and wore her long hair straight and down for the sunny snap.

A swipe right revealed a pic of Leah with Jaylan, the couple posing high above the trees behind them as they explored the state park. Jaylan sported a green Blackwater Falls State Park sweatshirt to complement Leah’s and a ball cap with the letter “W” as the logo.

Leah’s post shared several more photos from her and Jaylan’s laidback Father’s Day outing. Jaylan posed with Leah’s Dalmatian, Lucky, in front of a waterfall in one shot. Additional pics showcased some shops downtown and a restaurant where the couple dined al fresco.

Leah got silly in her and Jaylan’s lunch snap, sticking out her tongue, before ending her carousel of photos with a snap of herself giving a kissy-face and a peace sign to the camera as she and Jaylan posed from atop the mountains of West Virginia.

The Teen Mom 2 couple is still going strong despite backlash from critics

Leah and Jaylan are still going strong, despite some pushback from Teen Mom 2 fans who felt the couple was moving too fast. They began dating last year and went Instagram official in September 2021.

After dating for less than a year, Jaylan purchased a home for Leah and her girls, with Leah returning the favor shortly afterward by gifting Jaylan a puppy they named Blue. Despite the backlash she’s received for moving so quickly in her relationship with Jaylan, it looks as though Leah has found true love and isn’t concerned with what her critics have to say.

