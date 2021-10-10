Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer responds to rumor she’s pregnant with new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley’s baby

Leah Messer has only been dating her new boyfriend for a few months, but Teen Mom 2 fans think she’s pregnant with his baby already. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Leah Messer responded to rumors that she’s pregnant with her new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley’s baby.

Although Leah has only been dating her new man for a few months, Teen Mom 2 fans seem to think Leah is pregnant already.

The 29-year-old mom of three recently shared a post on Instagram announcing that she has joined the Cameo app.

Now, for a $75 fee, Leah’s fans can get a personalized video from the “girl mom, author, and health & wellness advocate.”

However, it wasn’t Leah joining Cameo that garnered the attention of some of her followers, but rather her relationship status and whether or not she is pregnant with baby number four.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer responds to pregnancy rumors

In the comments section of Leah’s Instagram post, one of her curious followers got off track and instead, came straight out and asked Leah a very personal question.

“@leahmesser are you pregnant ?” asked Leah’s follower, who was obviously more interested in Leah’s personal life than her new cash-earning opportunity.

The MTV star had a short and simple reply for her fan: “FAKE NEWS 🙅🏻‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️”

Leah was also asked by a fan whether she and Jaylan were married and she answered, but has since deleted the comment. The comment from a fan read, “Are you married to the new guy or is it a scam[?]”

Leah’s now-deleted response was again simple as she wrote in all caps, “SCAM.”

Leah and Jaylan’s blossoming romance

The Teen Mom 2 star went public with her relationship with Jaylan in September of this year after denying she had a boyfriend in August.

Now that Leah and Jaylan’s blossoming romance is out in the open, Teen Mom 2 fans quickly learned about Leah’s new man.

Jaylan, a 25-year-old U.S. Army cyber officer from Leah’s home state of West Virginia, has quite an impressive resume.

His LinkedIn page describes his accomplishments: “I am currently serving in the West Virginia Army National Guard as a First Lieutenant, Deputy Team Chief, of the Defense Cyber Operations Element. Also, I am the Assistant Supervisor, to the West Virginia National Guard IT Technician J6-North Team.”

Initially, Teen Mom 2 fans thought they pinned down Leah’s love interest as Justin Burke, the founder and videographer at J. Burke Media, LLC.

It turned out that the two were just friends, however, when Leah set the record straight in August 2021.

When a fan asked Leah if Justin was her boyfriend after they were spotted filming TikTok videos together, Leah’s response was, “I don’t have a boyfriend.”

We now know that Leah did, in fact, have a boyfriend at the time, but it was Jaylan, not Justin, who won over Leah’s heart.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.