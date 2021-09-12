Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer has a new man in her life, here’s what we know about him

Leah Messer’s fans are gushing over her new relationship. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has a new man in her life and her fans are gushing over their relationship.

Leah recently had her fans guessing about another man that she has been spotted spending a lot of time with.

Her followers thought that the other man, Justin Burke, was Leah’s latest love interest, although she denied having a boyfriend in August.

Now, Leah isn’t hiding the fact that she indeed does have a boyfriend, and her fans are curious to learn more about him.

Leah Messer goes public with her new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley

Leah took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 11 to share a pic of herself with the new man in a romantic pose together on an outdoor bench.

Leah rocked a long-sleeved, above-the-knee, blue-sequined dress with nude, ankle-strap heels and she leaned towards her man, who held her head in his hands and sweetly kissed the back of her head.

The caption for Leah’s photo simply read, “🔐❤️📸- @a_shot_of_lee”

So, who is the man known as @a_shot_of_lee on Instagram? His name is Jaylan Mobley and he’s got quite an impressive resume.

Who is Jaylan Mobley?

According to his personal Instagram account, Jaylan Mobley is a U.S. Army Officer and 2021 graduate of West Virginia University.

Jaylan’s LinkedIn page says, “I am currently serving in the West Virginia Army National Guard as a First Lieutenant, Deputy Team Chief, of the Defense Cyber Operations Element. Also, I am the Assistant Supervisor, to the West Virginia National Guard IT Technician J6-North Team.”

Jaylan, 25, earned a Master of Science in Cyber Security from West Virigina University and a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems and has worked as an intern for NASA.

It appears that the Instagram handle that Leah used to tag her man, @a_shot_of_lee, is his business page, labeling himself as an Urban Photojournalist living in Morgantown, West Virginia, in Leah’s home state.

Leah’s fans gush over her new relationship

Leah’s followers showed up in her comments and gushed over her new relationship.

Jaylan himself commented on Leah’s post, “🔥🔥🔥❤❤❤ yes mam!!!!”

And according to Leah’s reply, it looks like things moved pretty fast and they’re already in love.

Leah replied to Jaylan’s comment, “thank you! I love you so much! ❤❤❤❤”

Leah’s Teen Mom 2 castmate and BFF Kail Lowry simply commented, “🔥🔥”

Entertainment Tonight host Deidre Behar commented, “LEAH!!!!!! I am SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!”

According to Leah’s reply to Deidre, the two previously talked about her blossoming romance.

“@deidrebehar thank you so much! I’m pretty sure you told me this was going to happen in our last interview! 😂🥺😍” Leah replied to Deidre.

Deidre replied again, telling Leah, “@leahmesser heart is BURSTING ❤️😍🙏 you deserve it ALL” and it got Leah’s other followers curious.

“@leahmesser I think your fans have questions 🤣 stay tuned, everyone ❤️” Deidre wrote after seeing the flood of questions coming from Leah’s fans.

Leah responded, “@deidrebehar I think I have all the answers… 🤣 This was a surprise for me too but I got y’all! ❤️”

Will Leah reconsider getting married again?

It seems that Leah took her daughter’s advice about dating. Last season on Teen Mom 2, Leah’s daughter Aleeah told her, “You do need to go on a date soon. You need to actually find someone nice.”

Over the summer, Leah told her fans of dating and marriage, “I’m open to dating, but I really don’t think I’ll ever get married ‘again’.”

“I just hope to find someone someday to be weird and old with,” Leah confessed.

Leah was previously married twice — once to ex-husband Corey Simms, with whom she shares twin daughters Ali and Aleeah, and once to Jeremy Calvert, with whom she shares daughter Addie.

Leah’s fans are definitely rooting her and Jaylan on, hoping their relationship stands the test of time. If it does, maybe Teen Mom 2 fans will get to meet Jaylan on a future episode of the show.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.