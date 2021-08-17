Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer defends home state of West Virginia, claims she’s been stereotyped for living there

Leah Messer is tired of people mocking West Virginia. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran star Leah Messer went on record defending her home state of West Virginia and admitted she’s been stereotyped for living there.

Leah joined The Raspy Voice Kids podcast, based out of West Virginia, to talk about her experiences growing up in the Mountain State.

On Friday, August 13 Leah admitted to the podcast co-hosts that one of her pet peeves is when others make fun of her because she’s from West Virginia.

Leah Messer defends her home state of West Virginia

“I think [what really gets under my skin is] what everyone [says] about West Virginia in general… there’s a stereotype around West Virginia,” Leah admitted.

Leah, who is from Elkview, West Virginia, also admitted that she feels like she gets stereotyped a lot more because of her public presence.

She added, “Any person who is from West Virginia, especially on a bigger platform, I feel like we’re stereotyped in a lot of ways.”

Teen Mom 2 fans will see more of West Virginia next season

Leah told her co-hosts that she will continue to try and show others the beauty that can be found in West Virginia, both on her social media platforms as well as on Teen Mom 2.

“I think there’s so much beauty in West Virginia … and I continue to highlight that on my social media, and on the upcoming season,” Leah told her listeners.

Leah won’t stop trying to plug her home state, because she feels it’s what people need. “And that’s what I’ll continue to do because I think it’s something people need to see more of,” Leah added.

Leah Messer’s upcoming projects

The 29-year-old mom of three has been working on several projects this year. She announced that she was working towards her real estate license back in May.

Leah also hinted at an upcoming project with her Teen Mom 2 costar and BFF, Kail Lowry. Back in May, the MTV stars were in Philadelphia filming together for an undisclosed project when Kail hinted at the idea, asking followers, “if we had a show, what would it be called?”

This season on Teen Mom 2, fans of the long-running show are tired of Leah’s “boring” storylines and “cringeworthy convos” during her segments.

After hitting all-time low ratings this season, Teen Mom 2 was in jeopardy of not being renewed for another season. But Leah confirmed she was filming for a new season as early as March 2020 and has continued to share proof she’s filming with her fans.

Teen Mom 2 fans called out Leah, however, when she complained about filming earlier this year. But fans of the show felt Leah should just be thankful for the paycheck, and especially for the job.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.