Leah Messer addressed comments about a younger-looking man she’s been seen with lately. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Leah Messer has been sparking rumors that she’s with a much younger-looking “new man.”

The MTV star addressed some comments she received about the man she’s been seen spending a lot of time with lately.

Leah, 29, recently joined the world of TikTok and has been sharing her videos on her Instagram account.

Leah Messer and a ‘new man’ record TikTok videos together

So far, most of Leah’s TikTok videos include the young man, who Leah has identified as Justin Burke. Justin is the founder and videographer at J. Burke Media, LLC based out of Charleston, West Virginia, where Leah lives with her three girls, Ali, Aleeah and Addie.

Leah has received quite a few comments about Justin, and many of Leah’s fans wanted to know who he was, and whether he and Leah were a couple.

On one of her latest TikTok videos on Instagram, Leah danced to No Type by Rae Sremmurd before Justin entered the room. Justin hoisted Leah over his shoulders from behind as the two danced and Leah lip synced in the video.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Leah captioned her Instagram post, “I don’t have no type but my tiktok game is getting stronger thanks to @thejburkeproject 😜😎🎉”

Several of Leah’s fans noticed the “new man” in the reality TV star’s life and questioned her about his identity.

When one fan commented, “[He’s] cute,” Leah responded, “right? ” then tagged Justin and wrote, “@thejburkeproject you’re alright 😜😘”

Does Leah think her dancing partner is cute like her fans? Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

The same fan pried a bit further, and asked Leah if she was in a relationship with the “new man.”

Are Justin and Leah a couple?

They asked Leah, “@leahmesser is he your new man? If not I need a man or does he have a brother…cousin haha[.]”

Leah replied, “@mommy_to_3girls I don’t have a boyfriend 😂”

Leah, who recently showed off her incredible figure in the Dominican Republic with Kail Lowry, talked to her girls this season on Teen Mom 2 about her dating life.

Leah opened up about dating on Teen Mom 2

“It’s very important to me that I bring people around you guys that are gonna be a positive role model in you guys’ life, not just anyone,” Leah told her daughters.

Just last month, Leah opened up to her fans about her dating life and told them, “I’m open to dating, but I really don’t think I’ll ever get married ‘again.'”

“I just hope to find someone someday to be weird and old with,” Leah admitted.

Teen Mom 2 fans can catch part two of the reunion special tomorrow night, Tuesday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV.