Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry trying to turn over a new leaf, says she’s learning not to react to everything

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is trying to turn over a new leaf and not make the same mistakes that she made in the past. At least that’s what the mom-of-four revealed in a recent Instagram video in which she told her followers that she’s trying to not react to everything and everyone.

It seems Kailyn learned her lesson after the ongoing drama with her baby daddies.

Kailyn has four boys and three different baby daddies, Joe Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez–the father of her two youngest kids.

Over the years, the MTV star has had quite a tumultuous relationship with all three men which has only made co-parenting more difficult. For the most part, Kailyn and Jo have figured out a peaceful co-parenting partnership and recently things between her and Javi seemed on the up and up as well.

Unfortunately the same cannot be said for Kailyn and Chris Lopez who constantly belittle each other on social media. However, things might improve between the bitter exes because Kailyn is taking a different approach going forward.

Kailyn Lowry says she’s learning not to react to everything

Kailyn Lowry went live on Instagram recently and she opened up about taking time before reacting to things.

It doesn’t matter “how heated your co-parent gets you, do not react and do not respond because reacting when you’re really upset, how much damage that can do,” said Kailyn.

She then went on to use her relationship with Javi as a prime example.

Teen Mom 2 viewers recently noticed how well the exes were getting along and many even thought that they were rekindling their romance after popping up in several Instagram videos together.

However, both Kailyn and Javi have made it clear that there is nothing romantic going on between them. Actually, their smooth co-parenting might have just hit a snag.

Kailyn Lowry admits she’s known for prematurely responding

TheTeen Mom 2 star got a chance to truly practice what she’s been preaching during a previous interaction with Javi.

“Javi and I were getting along so well when we were in Atlanta–like I’m talking best friends getting along–and then we got home, [it was a] different story,” explained Kailyn. “We started arguing again. I just didn’t respond, I stopped responding and that’s new for me.”

She continued, “I feel like I very much am known for prematurely reacting.”

However, Kailyn has a new way of dealing with things.

“As much as you wanna get the last word in, the final say in, get whatever you have to say off your chest…type it up somewhere like your notes, an email to yourself, reread it a hundred times and literally wait 24 hours before you respond,” said Kailyn.

