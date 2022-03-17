Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry thanks people for their support after she opened up about co-parenting situation

Kailyn Lowry gets support online. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry recently shed light on the co-parenting situation between her and Chris Lowry. Now, the Teen Mom 2 star is getting support online. After the show aired earlier this week, she felt that it didn’t depict a full picture of what was really going on.

Kailyn took to social media and wrote a lengthy explanation about the difficulties of cooperating with Chris. After sharing the post, she got support from commenters who applauded her for being a good mom.

Kailyn, who is used to getting her fair share of hate online, later expressed that she was thankful and surprised at the positive feedback.

Kailyn Lowry thanks supporters after opening up about co-parenting with Chris Lopez

The Teen Mom 2 star talked about her frustrating parenting situation with Chris Lopez and it resonated with many people.

Admittedly, Kailyn was not expecting the show of support she received on Instagram after being transparent about her ongoing baby daddy drama.

After she shared the post, people reacted with positive messages about Kailyn’s skills as a mother and she responded in the comment section thanking everyone for their support.

“Thank you all for all the support under this post. I definitely did not expect that,” wrote Kailyn, who also got some love from her podcast co-host, Lindsey Christie.

“I love you,” wrote Kailyn’s Coffee Convos podcast partner.

“I love you back,” responded Kailyn.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

As for the post that’s still garnering positive feedback online, Kailyn noted in the message that it was a judge who decided how much time Chris gets to spend with two boys, not her.

She also admitted that it can be emotionally and financially challenging having to pick up the slack when he falls short.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry gets tons of support online for being a good mom

After sharing the post on her Instagram page the messages that followed were nothing but loving and supportive.

“I love her. Godd**n, I love her. She truly has always been so invested in the well-being of her children. She’s never about anything else,” noted one Instagram user.

“You always put the boys’ needs first and [do] what’s best for them! You just keep doing you, mama!” said someone else.

“You’re doing a hell of a job Kail. It’s going to be okay,” added another commenter.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

There were many more positive messages for Kailyn as well.

One Instagram user reassured the Teen Mom 2 star that she’s doing a great job.

“Always remember there’s sunshine after the storm. Fix your crown, continue on. You’re doing a great job,” said the commenter.

Meanwhile, someone else added, “Your boys adore you and that is very clear.”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Are you surprised by the positive feedback Kailyn has been receiving?

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.