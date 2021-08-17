Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry talks ‘lack of respect’ regarding Chris Lopez signing on for the upcoming season

Kailyn Lowry feels disrespected after Chris Lopez joins the show. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has opened up about her baby daddy Chris Lopez joining the show next season. Apparently, Chris has just signed a contract with MTV to appear on regular episodes.

The news was an unexpected one for viewers because Chris has continued to lash out about being shown on camera, which has made things a little difficult for Kailyn during filming.

However, Chris has now changed his tune and it seems Kailyn was just as shocked about the news as we were.

Monsters & Critics recently reported that Kailyn Lowry was very upset after finding out that Chris has officially joined the franchise. The mom-of-four initially denied the claims, but her recent post on social media says otherwise.

Kailyn Lowry talks ‘lack of respect’

Teen Mom 2 viewers will see a lot more of Chris Lopez next season after dodging the MTV cameras for years and Kailyn is not too happy about how the whole thing played out.

During a recent Q and A on Instagram, Kailyn was asked if she was upset about Chris joining the show and she made it known that it was something else that had her fuming.

“I don’t give one single f**k what Chris does,” responded Kailyn.

“I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show,” she explained.

Is Kailyn Lowry angry at Teen Mom 2 producers?

Based on Kailyn’s response it is clear that she’s not just mad at the way Chris Lopez went about things but the way it was handled by Teen Mom 2 producers as well.

The reality TV star is probably not surprised that her baby daddy didn’t tell her about signing a contract to join the show given their rocky relationship.

However, the 29-year-old likely expected to hear from the show’s producers given the history she has with them, but sadly but this did not happen. Additionally, reports from The Ashley also claim that Kailyn is not too pleased that Chris will be getting paid for his appearances on the show.

“She was very upset and texted [one of the higher-up producers] and said it was disrespectful of them to have given Chris a contract and not even have given her the heads-up, especially after all these years.”

Do you think Kailyn Lowry should have been told about Chris Lopez joining the show beforehand?

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.