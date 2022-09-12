Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry talks baby daddies, return to TV, and more in recent Q&A

Kail opened up about returning to reality TV and catching flak for having multiple baby daddies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Victor Malafronte/StarMaxWorldwide

Kail Lowry opened up to her fans about what’s going on in her life since she left Teen Mom 2.

Kail shared her personal life with Teen Mom 2 viewers for 11 years before saying goodbye to the franchise in 2022. Kail dropped the news she was stepping away from reality TV during the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion.

Since no longer filming for MTV, Kail has remained focused on her podcasting career. She currently hosts three podcasts — Coffee Convos, Baby Mamas No Drama, and Barely Famous — and founded the KILLR podcast network.

The 30-year-old New York Times bestseller author also stays busy with her four sons and her new relationship with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Although Kail has plenty of things going on in her life to occupy her time, she still interacts with her fans and recently did just that in the form of an Instagram Stories Q&A.

Kail touched on a few different topics, including returning to reality TV, her baby daddies, and her boys, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

Kail Lowry talks kids and baby daddies

One of Kail’s followers noticed that her youngest son, Creed – who, along with Lux, she shares with Chris Lopez – doesn’t seem as happy as his brothers and asked, “Is his dad a grump?”

Kail revealed, “I promise you, he’s happy & has the best laugh. He’s 2 so anything I get on camera is hit or miss.”

Staying on the topic of Chris and her sons Lux and Creed, another fan asked how often Chris gets the boys per their custody arrangement. According to Kail, Chris has custody every other weekend during the school year.

Another question Kail receives is whether she would return to reality TV. Another question from a curious fan read, “Will you ever come back? Realest person on the show.”

Would Kail return to Teen Mom 2?

Kail admitted, “Only if we got our own show.” Kail has admitted that if she were allowed to film her own show and control the narrative, she’d be game, even teasing a title for her show, Kail and the Chaos, playing off her YouTube channel’s name.

One of Kail’s 4.4 million Instagram followers wanted to know whether she watched the latest Teen Mom spinoff premiere episode, The Next Chapter. Although Kail admitted, “I didn’t. I don’t have cable,” she did respond cryptically in her IG Stories following the premiere when she subtly threw shade at her nemesis Briana DeJesus for using their former lawsuit as her storyline.

Now that Kail’s four kids are back in school like most kids across the country, a fellow parent was curious about “how exhausted” she’s been. She answered with a photo of Lux passed out in bed and wrote, “MOOOD.”

When asked how she copes with trolls making comments about her having three baby daddies, Kail used rapper Eminem as an example to give her answer.

“It’s like Eminem in 8 Mile – you can’t use something I (& most people) already know & acknowledge against me. ‘Tell these people something they don’t know about me.'”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.