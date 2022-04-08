Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry says ‘I am sorry’ to Jenelle Evans for accusing her of leaking pregnancy news

Kailyn Lowry apologizes to Jenelle Evans. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry just issued an apology to her former Teen Mom 2 castmate Jenelle Evans following the latest episode. The apology comes after viewers found out something that happened between Vee Rivera and Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin years ago when she was pregnant with her son Lux.

Kailyn was trying to keep her pregnancy a secret, and after it was leaked, she blamed Jenelle for spilling the beans. As it turns out, it wasn’t Jenelle but Vee who told Kailyn’s secret after a meetup with Javi.

While the incident happened years ago, it wasn’t until recently that Javi told Kailyn about Vee’s betrayal. The shocking episode played out this week, and now Kailyn has made a public apology to Jenelle.

Kailyn Lowry issues apology to Jenelle Evans on social media

Moments ago, the Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to issue an apology to her former castmate.

Kailyn shared the post on Instagram but noted that she couldn’t tag Jenelle because the fired MTV star has her blocked.

Nonetheless, Kailyn said she wanted to address the storyline that just played out on the show and admitted to blaming the wrong person for the pregnancy leak.

“I wanted to address my storyline and the information I just found out because I now know I blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with Lux,” wrote the mom-of-four.

“I want to formally apologize to my former costar Jenelle for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news,” continued Kailyn who noted that at the time, she was “hurt and betrayed” over the incident.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“I voiced those feelings against who I thought caused them,” she added.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

The real culprit, however, is Kailyn’s podcast cohost and stepmother to her son Isaac, Vee Rivera. Since filming the scene with Vee, the two women have been able to sort out their issues and are doing fine today.

However, when Kailyn originally found out about Vee’s betrayal, she wanted to end their podcast relationship and continue with the show solo.

Kailyn Lowry admits ‘I was wrong’ for accusing Jenelle Evans of leaking her pregnancy

The Teen Mom 2 star continued her lengthy apology to Jenelle Evans amid their long-running feud.

“I know my life is in the public eye and sometimes people forget that I am human and very real feelings are involved,” said Kailyn. “This was one of those times that I was extremely hurt.”

The 30-year-old admitted that she still has residual feelings about the fact that she didn’t share the news of her pregnancy with Lux on her terms.

Nonetheless, Kailyn noted, “No one likes admitting when they’re wrong but I was wrong here, and I wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle. I am sorry.”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Do you think Jenelle Evans will accept Kailyn Lowry’s apology?

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.