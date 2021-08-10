Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera issue apology after insensitive COVID-19 comments

Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera apologize for COVID-19 comments. Pic credit:@KailandtheChaos/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera have issued an apology after recent backlash regarding their insensitive behavior about COVID-19.

The women who have both tested positive for COVID-19 went on their Baby Mamas no Drama podcast last week and joked about contracting the disease. At one point the MTV stars even called themselves “COVID queens” while recounting their experience with the illness.

Listeners did not find humor in the situation and they bashed Kailyn and Vee after listening to the episode. People also left a slew of negative feedback about the episode.

However, Kailyn and Vee recently saw the error of their ways and they have now issued an apology.

Kailyn Lowry issues apology during latest podcast

The Teen Mom 2 stars made it a point of duty in the latest episode of their podcast to issue an apology to their listeners, many of whom were deeply offended by their behavior.

“While we’re podcasting Vee and I wanted to get on here to say we are incredibly sorry for last week’s episode,” commented Kailyn. “We definitely didn’t mean to offend anybody. “

“I think we were just trying to make light of what we were personally going through because basically what is the saying, ‘ you have to laugh so that you don’t cry'” continued Kail.

“We obviously know that so many people have been affected by COVID and you know it was never our intention to offend anyone,” she added

Vee Rivera says they are ‘truly sorry’

During the podcast, Vee Rivera chimed in and apologized to their listeners as well after the recent backlash for trivializing the severity of the illness.

The Teen Mom 2 star commented, “We never, never intended to downplay the severity of COVID or anything like that. This is just a place where we come and we take a break, you know you guys all come here and we laugh and we kinda take a break from the world for an hour and we chat as girlfriends and that’s all it is.”

Vee continued, “But if you were offended or anything we’re deeply sorry and our hearts go out to all of you…if you guys are going through anything and if your lives have been affected by the pandemic we’re truly sorry but we’re also thankful for each and every one of you.”

The MTV star ended her apology by telling listeners, “We just wanted to put that out there and let you know that we love y’all and we love your families and that’s it, we never meant to make it anything other than what it was.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.