Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry’s transformation over the years

Veteran Teen Mom 2 cast member Kail Lowry has undergone a lot of changes since viewers first met her in 2010.

Kail gave birth to her first son, Isaac Rivera, when she was just 17 years old.

When Teen Mom 2 viewers were introduced to Kail, she was in a rocky relationship with her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

While tackling motherhood as a teenager and trying to salvage her relationship with Jo, she was also attending school and working as a single mom on welfare, struggling to make ends meet.

These days, Kail has completely turned her life around. She’s now a mother to four sons, with whom she shares between three fathers. In addition to 12-year-old Isaac, Kail also shares Lincoln, 8, with Javi Marroquin and Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Chris Lopez.

In addition to filming for Teen Mom 2, Kail also hosts three podcasts, launched her own podcast network, sells a line of wallpaper, is a New York Times best-selling author, launched a line of baby gear last year, and often shares sponsored ads on Instagram where she currently has 4.2 million followers.

Kail Lowry in 2012

One of Kail’s very first pics on Instagram was the one below, with her eldest son, Isaac.

In the pic, taken in May 2012, Kail sported her signature long, blonde hair and looked healthy and vibrant with natural makeup. She showed off her trim figure in a white tank and camouflaged cargo shorts with sunglasses on top of her head.

At the time the picture was taken, Kail was exploring a relationship with her new man, Javi Marroquin, who she met while she was working at their local mall.

Kail and Javi had a whirlwind romance that saw them engaged in 2012 and married soon after. The couple tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Sept. 2012.

By 2013, Kail was pregnant with her and Javi’s child, son Lincoln. Kail and Javi had a large wedding at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey in front of their friends and family while Kail was seven months pregnant with Lincoln.

Kail Lowry in 2016

By 2016, Kail and Javi’s marriage took a turn after Kail suffered a miscarriage that played out on Teen Mom 2.

Kail and Javi’s marriage was already on the rocks, and the miscarriage seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. The two wouldn’t end up legally divorced for another year, but they separated amid their broken marriage.

Kail went on to meet someone new — her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez — and would become pregnant with her third child, a son she named Lux Russell Lowry.

2016 was also the year Kail went under the knife for a “Mommy Makeover.” Her surgery included liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a Brazilian butt lift.

Kail in 2017

2017 was a big year for Kail, who legally divorced Javi Marroquin and gave birth to her third child within one month of each other.

By 2017, Kail was a mom of three boys to three different daddies — Isaac with Jo Rivera, Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and Lux with Chris Lopez.

Kail and Javi’s divorce was finalized in July 2017, and she welcomed her first child with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, in August 2017.

It was a rough year for the Teen Mom 2 star who admitted that 2017 “broke her.”

Although she got pregnant with Chris’ baby, Kail and Chris’ relationship would prove to be one full of ups and downs.

Kail admitted during the Teen Mom 2 reunion in 2018 that Chris cheated on her throughout her pregnancy.

In the pic below, Kail posed with Lux as a newborn during his first trip to New York City.

Kail in 2018

By 2018, Kail was taking back her life again after having given birth to three babies in the past eight years.

The pic below shows Kail posing with Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux at an art show.

The Teen Mom 2 veteran also began her podcasting career alongside her Coffee Convos co-host, Lindsie Chrisley.

Kail in 2019

By 2019 Kail was looking on her game and was starting to get the hang of being a mom to three boys.

Kail mentioned having even more children after welcoming her third son. In March 2019, Kail told a fan she “definitely” wanted to expand her family, only to retract her statement seven months later, saying, “No more babies until there’s a ring on my finger.”

Kail in 2020

2020 was another big year for Kail. She welcomed her fourth son, Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez in her Delaware home. Chris was present for the home birth, despite Kail initially telling her fans that he was banned from the birth.

During her pregnancy, Kail experimented with a darker hair color after having sported blonde hair most of her life. Wearing glasses also became the new norm for Kail, eventually becoming her signature style.

Kail and Chris’ relationship would turn out to be the most tumultuous one between her three baby daddies. In the fall of 2020, Kail was arrested for allegedly punching Chris after he cut their son Lux’s hair without her consent.

Kail in 2021

In 2021, Kail made some more big moves. The reality TV star decided to take some time away from filming for Teen Mom 2 after hearing that Chris joined the cast. Kail has supplemented her finances in other ways, namely hosting her three podcasts: Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with co-host Vee Rivera, and her newest podcast, Barely Famous.

In the pic below, Kail was feeling herself as she modeled some lingerie for an Instagram pic.

Kail’s years-long beef with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus came to a head in 2021, culminating with Kail filing a defamation lawsuit against Briana.

Kail today, in 2022

These days, Kail is working hard on her side hustles since partially stepping away from filming for Teen Mom 2. She’s been transparent about her weight loss struggles and made good on her promise to herself to slim down before hitting her 30th birthday. Kail celebrated her 30th birthday in March 2022.

Kail recording an episode of Baby Mamas No Drama in 2022. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

In addition to showing off a new, trimmer figure, Kail also experimented once again with her hair. This time, Kail tried a shorter length, but kept her signature blonde locks.

Kail has certainly gone through plenty of transformations over the years, both physically and emotionally. Teen Mom 2 fans have watched Kail transform from a struggling teenage mother to a 30-year-old career-driven woman who always puts her kids first and we’ve loved watching her transformation.

