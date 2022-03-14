Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry turns 30, shares the ‘only thing’ she wanted for her birthday that made her cry

Today is Kail Lowry’s 30th birthday and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed the one thing she wanted. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Kail Lowry turns 30 today, and the Teen Mom 2 star only wanted one thing to celebrate her birthday.

Kail has been anticipating her “Dirty 30” for months now, and the day is finally here.

To commemorate her last three decades of life, Kail took to Instagram to share several pics of herself and her four sons, Isaac, 12, Lincoln, 8, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

Kail Lowry reveals ‘only thing’ she wanted for 30th birthday that made her cry

“The only thing I wanted for my 30th was a picture of the 5 of us 🤍 & then I cried looking back at these,” Kail captioned her post. “This is 30! ♓️ #dirty30 #30andthriving”

Kail and her boys sat on the sofa for their casual photoshoot with her eldest son Isaac at one end and herself at the other. Kail’s youngest son Creed sat on his big brothers’ laps for the adorable family snaps.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail received plenty of birthday love from her friends and fans, garnering over 80,000 Likes and over 1,300 comments.

One comment came from someone else within the Teen Mom franchise. Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom OG stopped by to not only wish Kail a happy 30th, but also to compliment the work she has put in to overcome trauma in her life.

Kail gets birthday love from another Teen Mom franchise star

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!” Tyler wrote in Kail’s comments. “Look at the beautiful family you created & all the cycles of generational trauma you have broken. Be proud, stay strong & hold them boys tight. They are very lucky to have you as their mother! 🎉🥳”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail was obviously touched by Tyler’s comment and replied, “@tylerbaltierramtv don’t make me cry!! Thank you Tyler!!!”

Tyler was recently a guest on Kail’s newest podcast, Barely Famous. Tyler has appeared on Kail’s other podcast, Coffee Convos, in the past and the two share similar backgrounds when it comes to traumatic childhoods.

Kail wanted to enter her 30s ‘feeling good & confident’

Ahead of turning 30, Kail had been vocal about losing weight and recently she has proven that she’s been taking the steps to hit her goal.

Last December, Kail talked to her fans about wanting to get in shape before hitting her 30th birthday, despite struggling to stick with a workout routine.

“So, if I could just stick to it this time, I might be able to go into 30 in March – my birthday’s in March – maybe a little lighter, a little fitter, a little slimmer, I don’t know,” Kail shared, adding that she wanted to “go into my 30s feeling good & confident esp in a bathing suit.”

Kail recently showed off the results of the work she’s been putting in when she modeled a crop top in her Instagram Stories recently and noted that “once this weight comes off” she’ll be going under the knife for a breast reduction to complement her slimmer figure.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.