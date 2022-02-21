Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry takes aim at Briana DeJesus as fans gush over her weight loss

Kail Lowry mocked Briana DeJesus when fans pointed out her recent weight loss. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry looks amazing these days, and according to her, it’s all thanks to her nemesis, Briana DeJesus.

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kail and Briana have been at each other’s throats since 2017 when Briana began dating Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Things escalated last summer when Briana accused Kail of breaking and entering into the home of her baby daddy Chris Lopez and physically assaulting Chris. Kail denied the allegations and eventually filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana.

Amid their nasty feud, Briana shipped an entire treadmill to Kail’s new Delaware home, seemingly taking a jab at Kail’s weight.

Kail Lowry attributes slimmer figure to treadmill from Teen Mom 2 nemesis Briana DeJesus

Now, Kail is looking slimmer and her fans let her know it. And Kail was sure to give credit where credit was due – at least jokingly.

Kail shared a pic to Instagram recently alongside her four-year-old son Lux and her friends who own a custom furniture business. Kail looks noticeably thinner in the pic and her fans took to the comments section to point it out.

“Kail you look sooo good!!! ❤❤,” one of Kail’s followers wrote.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail jokingly answered, “@emma_aliciaaa thanks – I’ve been using the treadmill bri sent 🤪.”

Briana DeJesus denied taking aim at Kail Lowry’s weight by sending treadmill

In December 2021, Kail shared that Briana had sent her a treadmill when she told her fans, “Update on the dog room: – @BrianaSoto thank you so much for the treadmill. My dogs will love it & I’m lazy so now I don’t have to walk them myself.”

Kail and Briana’s attorneys soon got involved when Briana’s attorney accused Kail of being “spiteful” and “petty” for insinuating that Briana was taking a jab at her weight by sending the treadmill.

Although Kail has been able to joke about her weight gain and Briana sending a treadmill, she has previously opened up about the names she’s been called by trolls and admitted it hurts her feelings.

Kail has been transparent about her struggles to lose weight amid her PCOS battle. Last May, Kail talked about her weight during an episode of Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley and told her podcast listeners, “The comments that I get about my weight on social media and being on the show has been the hardest part for me.”

“And that’s where I get emotional because I didn’t expect it and it’s not something I’ve been able to control,” Kail added. “I’ve tried. And so when people comment and they’re like pig, cow, this that and the third, I’m like, well, f**k. Something is wrong.”

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c.