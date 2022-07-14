Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry still has ‘so much’ love for one of her exes amid new relationship with Elijah Scott

Kail still has lots of love for one of her exes, despite her new relationship with Elijah Scott. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Kail Lowry is in a new relationship with her boyfriend Elijah Scott, but the Teen Mom 2 alum says she still has “so much” love for one of her exes.

Kail has recently been open with her podcast listeners about her new relationship. Initially, she kept her boyfriend Elijah’s identity under wraps but eventually soft-launched him on social media before spilling the tea, sharing his name and showing his face.

Although Kail said that Elijah was the “love of her life,” she admitted that she still harbors plenty of feelings for a previous partner.

During a recent episode of her podcast Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kail and Lindsie talked about having love for exes with whom they share children. Kail shares her four sons with three baby daddies, but her relationships with them are vastly different. Kail and Jo Rivera only dated briefly as teenagers before she became pregnant with their now-12-year-old son, Isaac.

Kail and Javi Marroquin were married from 2012 until 2017, when they divorced and had one son, 8-year-old Lincoln. Kail and her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, had two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, and dated on and off for about three years.

Between the three fathers of her children, Kail still shares a special bond with Javi, claiming that marriage played a factor.

Kail Lowry still has ‘so much love’ for ex-husband Javi Marroquin

“I feel completely indifferent about Jo [Rivera], and I feel completely indifferent about Chris [Lopez], but for Javi, I do feel like there’s so much love there, but not ‘Oh my God, you’re my person, I want to spend the rest of my life with you’ person. Just like love, as in, ‘I respect you as my son’s father,'” Kail told her listeners.

She continued, “Not that I don’t respect the other dads as my kids’ fathers, but I think because I was married to him. I don’t know why, because the love I had for Chris was very different. I don’t know how to describe it.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers ponder whether Kail and Javi will ever reconcile

Since they split in 2017, Kail and Javi have sparked rumors of reconciling romantically on more than one occasion. During an episode of Teen Mom 2 last season, Javi paid a visit to Kail at her office, where his behavior had Kail asking herself if her ex-husband was looking for more than just a co-parenting relationship.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have been split for years about whether they’d like to see Javi and Kail get back together, but it looks as though that ship has sailed. Although the relationship is still new, the way Kail talks about Elijah seems to hint at a promising future for the couple.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.