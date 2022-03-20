Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry shares whether Chris Lopez truly loved her, explains why she airs her baby daddy drama

Kail Lowry has her reasons for airing the dirty laundry surrounding her baby daddies. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry didn’t mince words when asked whether her ex Chris Lopez ever loved her and she explained why she puts the drama with her baby daddies on full display.

Sharing four kids between three baby daddies is no easy feat, as Kail knows, especially trying to keep amicable co-parenting relationships with all of her sons’ fathers.

Chris, Kail’s third baby daddy, made headlines recently after he made his Teen Mom 2 debut this season. Chris met with Briana DeJesus, Kail’s longtime nemesis, to record for his podcast.

Since then, the feud between Kail and Briana has intensified and Teen Mom 2 viewers are looking more closely at Kail’s failed relationships.

Not only is Kail in the midst of a feud with Chris and Briana, but also with her ex-husband and Briana’s ex-boyfriend, Javi Marroquin. Kail leaked a text message in which Briana asked Javi to dinner last year, opening a whole new can of worms.

Kail Lowry reveals if she thinks Chris Lopez ever loved her

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Kail answered some questions from her fans amid all of the drama surrounding her.

One question from a fan asked, “Chris claimed he was in love with you on his Q&A do you agree or disagree?”

As far as Kail is concerned, Chris’ feelings for her were not true love. “I do not believe he ever loved me, no,” Kail divulged.



Another question that had Kail’s followers curious was regarding what she shares about her personal life. Since taking a back seat on filming for Teen Mom 2, Kail has been more hesitant to share some of her personal issues on camera or social media.

Kail explains to Teen Mom 2 viewers why she airs her baby daddy drama

“Curious as to why you keep your dating life so private but drama w/bd’s on full display??” asked Kail’s follower.

The 30-year-old mom of four explained, “I’m damned if I do, damned if I don’t. I know now that any relationship I go public with will be ripped apart, scrutinized, etc. & I just don’t want that to cause issues in my relationship.”

“The baby daddy drama is all lessons learned,” Kail continued. “I made the mistake over & over. At some point, I have to change what I’m doing and putting out there, right?”

Kail has recently told her fans that she’s dating, although she has yet to reveal who the special someone is or any other details.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.