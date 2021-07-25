Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry seemingly throws shade at baby daddy Chris Lopez, shares texts calling her expletives

Kail Lowry seemingly threw shade at her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, with some texts of him calling her obscene names. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 looked to be throwing major shade at one of her baby daddies, Chris Lopez, when she shared a picture of a text calling her obscenities.

Kail and Chris Lopez have a bumpy history dating back to 2016 when the former couple met after Kail had just divorced her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Kail and Chris welcomed their first child together, son Lux Russell Lowry, 4, in August 2017, and their second child, son Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez, 11 months, in July 2020.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The former couple often argues indirectly via social media, taking jabs about custody and co-parenting and the lack of a relationship between the two. Despite their jabs, Teen Mom 2 fans think there’s still a spark between them.

Kail has been vacationing in the Dominican Republic with her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, and several friends, including castmate and BFF Leah Messer.

Kail Lowry answered a fan who asked if her baby daddies call her names

While on vacation, Kail took some time away from her fun in the sun and answered some fan questions on Instagram. One fan asked Kail, “Have any of your baby dads called you names[?]”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Teen Mom fan page Teen Mom Shade Room shared the screenshots of Kail’s response on their Instagram page and captioned it, “Here go Chris and Kail being toxic towards each other again… Chris said he was staying out of the drama, but he’s rolling in the mud with them 😂 #delawareclan”

Kail didn’t respond with text, but rather let a photo do the talking — she shared a screenshot of one text that read, “F**k you hoe” and another that said, “You getting the kids Saturday so please cut your s**t go be a c**t to someone else.”

The second text appeared to be from Chris since he used the term “kids,” and he’s the only one of Kail’s three baby daddies with whom she shares more than one son.

Chris Lopez owned up to sending one of the texts to baby mama Kail Lowry

Chris later clarified the texts to Kail on Instagram and revealed that he didn’t write the first text but owned up to the second one.

The first text calling Kail a “hoe” wasn’t from Chris, but another one of Kail’s baby daddies, though he wouldn’t disclose which one, despite claiming to know. He told his followers of the first text, “Soo this isn’t me but I know who it is[.] Different BD”

Regarding the second text, Chris said, “Even tho I said that about 3 weeks ago I shouldn’t have said it 🤷🏾‍♂️ even if you acting like one or not lol[.]”

Chris Lopez owned up to the text he sent and clarified that one wasn’t from him. Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 fans think Chris Lopez is playing Kail’s game

In the next slide, a video was shared from Chris Lopez’s Instagram live where he answered his own set of questions from his fans. One fan question read, “If it’s a trip for ‘everyone’ why [didn’t you] get invited 🤔” The question was seemingly about Kail’s trip to the Dominican Republic, where she brought along their sons Lux and Creed.

Like Kail, Chris answered without typing a response but instead shared a brief video of himself sipping from bottled water as he looked off into the distance, with an unaffected expression on his face.

Is Kail Lowry back with Javi Marroquin?

Teen Mom 2 fans took Kail and Chris’ jabs at each other to mean that Kail might be hooking up with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, again.

“Soooo her and [J]avi are sleeping together again,” commented one Teen Mom 2 fan. Another agreed and replied, “this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 they’re not even trying to hide it at this point[.]”

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail and Javi are sleeping together again. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 fans recently said that they think Javi is “thirsty” to get back on the show and felt that Kail would welcome his return if it means it would boost the show’s ratings.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.