Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry says Chris Lopez is more like a part-time ‘babysitter’ than a father to their sons

Kail Lowry is tired of being called a “bitter baby mama.” Pic credit: MTV and @luxrlowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry sounded off about her baby daddy Chris Lopez’s involvement in their sons’ lives and said she’s done “holding Chris’ hand.”

Kail has been feuding with Chris Lopez recently, and she had even more to say about her kids’ father and his role, or lack thereof, in their sons’ lives.

The 29-year-old mom of four took to her Instagram Stories to get a few things off her chest in a long-winded rant.

Kail Lowry goes on rant aimed at Chris Lopez

“Hello, everyone. I’m about to go on a nice little rant, so bear with me here,” Kail said to start things off.

“Um, I just wanted to say that the bar is set really low for men as fathers and, um, it’s really annoying and [I’m] tired and just I’m over being called a bitter baby mom, or I’m this or I’m that, trying to keep my sons away from their dad,” Kail told her followers.

“Um, when you don’t contribute financially in, um, terms of school and doctor’s appointments and you have no idea what the school schedule is, you don’t know when doctor’s appointments are and when I’m telling you to your face what, um, when a doctor appointment is and you don’t show up, and you literally text me saying that I didn’t write it down for you, that’s a problem. So am I bitter, or am I doing what I have to do for my children?” Kail continued.

Kail complained that her baby daddy, presumably Chris, also didn’t take the time to contribute anything financially towards their son’s school. Kail referred to Chris as her kids’ brother, saying, “My kids are your little brothers. That’s what they are,” and said that he’s become “like a babysitter, part-time” to their kids.

Kail got in a jab and seemed to give away who her rant was aimed at when she said, “I shouldn’t see you sitting in a shed on Instagram Live while you’re supposed to be taking care of my kids.”

The MTV star added that she’s “no longer holding a grown man’s hand and walking him through fatherhood at 27, 28 years old.”

She also expressed how unfair she felt it was that the bulk of the responsibility seems to fall on her shoulders.

“A mom is just expected to do all of it and then the dad doesn’t have to anything and the mom is keeping the kids … like, no. Cut the s**t,” Kail ranted.

Will Kail and Chris’s dirty laundry be aired on Teen Mom 2?

Kail and Chris, who share sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, have been going back and forth lately, spewing insults at each other and accusing each other of lying.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail went on her Coffee Convos podcast and confessed that Chris had banned her from the gym where their son Lux boxes.

Chris addressed the allegations made by Kail and claimed that they were false and that he never banned Kail from attending Lux’s boxing practices.

Things may get really interesting now that Chris has reportedly signed on as a cast member on Teen Mom 2. Chris’ presence on the show means he may use it as an opportunity to air Kail’s dirty laundry.

That could explain why Kail was reportedly “very upset” when she heard that Chris was joining the cast. Could this be a ploy to make Chris look bad before a new season airs? Or is Kail setting up her storyline for next season?

Either way, there’s sure to be plenty of off-camera entertainment while Teen Mom 2 fans await a new season.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.