Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry reveals main struggle as a mom, shares 3 things people don’t know about her

Kail Lowry revealed to Teen Mom 2 fans what she struggles with most as a mom of four boys and divulged some personal information about herself that many viewers may not be aware of.

Kail is an open book on social media, sharing tidbits of her personal life on Instagram and her three podcasts, Coffee Convos, Baby Mamas No Drama, and her latest podcast, Barely Famous.

The 29-year-old reality TV star and New York Times best-selling author is a mom to four boys, ranging in age from 12 to 1. She shares her 12-year-old son Isaac with Jo Rivera, her 8-year-old son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and brothers Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Chris Lopez.

Between parenting four boys as a single mom while hosting three podcasts, founding her own podcasting network, filming for Teen Mom 2, and running all of her other side hustles, Kail has plenty to keep her busy.

Kail Lowry reveals her biggest struggle as a mom of four boys

During a recent Q&A in her Instagram stories, Kail opened up about her number-one struggle regarding parenting.

“What is your biggest struggle as a mom?” one of Kail’s Instagram followers asked her.

Kail replied with a simple response, “Time management,” and understandably so. With four kids shared between three different dads, Kail has a packed schedule just for drop-offs alone. Factor in her work schedule, the kids’ sports and other activities, and everything else, and it’s easy to see why she struggles with managing her time effectively.

Kail shares 3 unknown facts about herself with Teen Mom 2 fans

Another fan was curious about some information that Teen Mom 2 fans might not know about Kail. Their question to Kail read, “What are 3 things we may not know about you[?]”

Kail responded and numbered her answers. Her number one little-known fact is that she’s a “workaholic.” For her second response, Kail shared that she’s a “people pleaser,” and her third revelation was that she considers herself an “old soul.”

Kail definitely had a lot of growing up to do quickly from a young age. She welcomed her first son, Isaac when she was just 17 years old. By the age of 21, Kail was a mom of two and became a mother of four before 30. Fans can keep up with more of Kail’s personal life every Tuesday night on Teen Mom 2.

