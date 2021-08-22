Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry reveals Javi Marroquin recently ‘cussed her out’

Javi Marroquin “cussed out” his baby mama Kail Lowry recently, despite their improved relationship. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry struggles in her relationships with her baby daddies, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that one of them “cussed her out” recently.

Kail has turned quite a few heads lately with the amount of time she’s spending with her second baby daddy, Javi Marroquin.

The former couple was married from 2012-2017 and share one son, Lincoln, 7.

Now, Kail has revealed that despite her and Javi’s improved relationship, the exes still don’t have it all figured out.

The 29-year-old mom of four revealed during a recent Instagram Story Q&A that her ex-husband “cussed her out.”

Kail Lowry admits that Javi Marroquin ‘cussed her out’

One of Kail’s fans asked her, “Who is the easiest to coparent [sic] with and why[?]”

Kail didn’t mention Javi’s name in her answer, but included a pic of him training with their son, Lincoln.

“We are finally in a place where we are able to separate personal issues and coparenting,” Kail told her fans of her ex-husband, Javi.

The MTV star continued, “Last week, we had a small argument but flipped a switch & nobody had an attitude when we had a team event.”

“Nobody would’ve guessed he cussed me smooth out 20 mins prior 😂” Kail told her followers.

Kail and Javi keep fans guessing about the status of their relationship

Teen Mom 2 fans speculated that Kail and Javi rekindled their romance for several reasons, but especially after Kail shared a pic showing Javi’s iPhone connected to the Bluetooth in her car.

Kail’s rep later clarified that “Kail and Javi are NOT back together, but they are very dedicated to a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for their son, Lincoln.”

Speaking with E! News, Kail’s rep continued, “They are both heavily involved in his football activities, and this has resulted in them spending more time together.”

Kail and Javi’s son, Lincoln, is an avid athlete, and Kail is the team mom for his football team. She and Javi also went into business together this summer and offered youth sports training camps across the country.

Kail has wavered on her view of her and Javi’s relationship status. Although she and her rep have said she and Javi are just co-parenting, Kail has also dropped some clues that she might be interested in something more.

Kail spilled the tea to The Hollywood Gossip earlier this month and revealed that she is open to revisiting a romantic relationship with her ex.

“I won’t say that we will never get back together because I feel like ‘never say never,’ but I do really like where we’re at right now,” Kail told the outlet.

The 29-year-old mother of four admitted that she and Javi are on good terms right now, but revealed that although she’s not actively seeking a relationship, she wouldn’t shoot down the idea of rekindling her romance with her 28-year-old baby daddy.

“We’re getting along and having our space and things like that. I just don’t — I’m honestly just not looking for a relationship with anyone. But, I’m not going to say I would never get back with him,” Kail added. “I just want someone who’s not, like, clingy but can be a companion when I don’t have my kids with me.”

When it comes to her relationship with Javi, Kail is enjoying where things are in their co-parenting relationship. “We are finally in a good place coparenting & working together. I don’t want to mess that up,” was Kail’s most recent comment on her relationship with Javi.

Kail shares three other kids with two other baby daddies. Kail and Jo Rivera share one son, Isaac, 11, and Kail shares sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Chris Lopez.

