Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry reveals if she has a dating life and her favorite baby daddy

Kail Lowry opened up about her dating life and her favorite baby daddy. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry took some time to talk about whether she has a dating life and who her favorite baby daddy is.

It seems that Kail is living the single life these days, despite rumors that she rekindled her romance with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

The 29-year-old mom of four sparked rumors that she and Javi were back together over the summer when they were spotted spending a lot of time with each other and acted flirtatiously.

Kail, along with her rep, later denied the rumors and said that she and Javi are just co-parenting their son, Lincoln.

Is Kail Lowry on the hunt for a new partner?

But now, it seems that Kail is back on the market after she answered some fan questions during a Q&A via her Instagram Stories.

Kail answered a few questions from her fans, and one of the first ones submitted asked her, “Dating life?”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“Yes,” was Kail’s simplistic reply, indicating that she’s on the lookout for a new partner.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Another question submitted by a curious fan had to do with her baby daddies. Kail has three baby daddies — Jo Rivera, with whom she shares son Isaac, Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares son Lincoln, and Chris Lopez, with whom she shares sons Lux and Creed.

Who is Kail Lowry’s favorite baby daddy?

“Favorite baby daddy lol” the response read.

Kail included a selfie, sitting with her cheek resting on her fist, rolling her eyes as she sat in front of a microphone, presumably to record one of her podcasts.

Kail’s answer read, “a future one 😂😂”

Kail may have a different baby daddy in the future, as she’s talked about freezing her eggs in the event she decides she wants more kids down the road.

As of this past spring, however, Kail admitted that she might be done having kids when she said her youngest son, Creed, might be the reason she doesn’t have any more babies.

Of Kail’s three baby daddies, Chris Lopez has gotten the most recognition lately. The former couple has been embroiled in a nasty feud for months.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail shared a screenshot of a text exchange with Chris in which she accused him of fat-shaming her.

Chris denied that he insulted his baby mama, and shortly after, he deactivated his Instagram account to let things cool down between the two.

Now that Kail is on the dating scene again, maybe that will leave less time for her and Chris to argue with each other and more time to focus on finding happiness in her life.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.