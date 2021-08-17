Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry reveals if she and Javi Marroquin are back together

Kail Lowry answered fans asking if she and Javi Marroquin are back together. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is setting the record straight about her relationship with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Kail has already addressed the rumors that she and Javi have rekindled their romance, but the question keeps coming up.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail’s rep released a statement explaining why Javi’s iPhone was connected to Kail’s car’s Bluetooth in one of Kail’s recent Instagram Stories.

Kail’s rep called the incident “simply innocent co-parenting” and said, “With how involved they both are in their son Lincoln’s football activities, Javi has carpooled with the boys and his phone has been connected for that reason.”

Kail Lowry’s fans are still asking if she’s back with Javi Marroquin

Now, Kail is answering her fans (once again) who are still asking if she is with her ex-husband of five years, during a recent Q&A on Instagram.

“Are you [and] Javi back together 🥰🥰” asked one of Kail’s followers.

Kail included a pic with her answer, showing herself and Javi, at a recent Lethal Speed youth training camp. Kail and Javi recently partnered up as business partners to run the youth camps across the country this summer.

Kail and Javi are working together and co-parenting well

Kail included her answer with the pic and wrote, “No! We are finally in a good place coparenting & working together. I don’t want to mess that up.”

Kail says she’s not with Javi at the moment. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

The 29-year-old mom of four first shared a clue that she was getting along with Javi again when she recounted an incident in the Dominican Republic in July.

Are Kail Lowry and Javi Marroquin teasing Teen Mom 2 fans?

Javi was able to translate between Kail and the Spanish-speaking medical staff when her son, Creed, required stitches while on vacation and “came through hard” for his ex-wife. And speaking of vacations, Kail recently admitted that she would consider vacationing with Javi, now that they’re co-parenting so well.

Things haven’t always gone so well between Kail and Javi, however. On an episode of Teen Mom 2 during Season 4, Kail was filmed shoving Javi, grabbing him by the shirt, and screaming, “I want to f***ing punch you! I f***ing hate you!”

Kail admitted that she now regrets that incident. “The whole thing with the Javi incident back in 2012, it’s not OK,” Kail revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast. “I’m still in therapy, and I still talk about it and it still comes up. That is something I will regret for the rest of my life.”

Earlier this month, Kail left the premise of getting back with Javi up in the air. When speaking with Hollywood Gossip, Kail told the outlet of her current relationship status with Javi, “I won’t say that we will never get back together because I feel like ‘never say never,’ but I do really like where we’re at right now.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.