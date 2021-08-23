Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry reveals how she caught one of her exes cheating

Kail Lowry caught one of her exes cheating in a crafty way. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry opened up about a time she found out an ex was cheating on her and revealed the way she found out.

Kail often answers questions from fans on social media and spills the tea about her relationships and her three baby daddies.

During a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, Kail talked about the one time she acted “psycho crazy” and ended up finding out some disheartening news.

Kail Lowry admits to tracking a cheating ex

“What is the craziest thing you have done lol like psycho crazy 😂,” asked one of Kail’s followers.

Kail responded, “Aside from staying in the relationship where I felt the need to do this,” before detailing the incident.

“I took his phone out of his shoe on the stairs & sent myself his location through text (iPhone) and then deleted the text thread so he wouldn’t know,” Kail recounted.

Kail then disclosed that her actions led her to find out some unpleasant information — that her ex was being unfaithful.

“That week I learned he had been at his ex’s house,” Kail revealed.

Could the ex be one of Kail’s baby daddies?

Kail didn’t reveal the ex’s identity, or whether the ex was one of her three baby daddies, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, or Chris Lopez.

Given the way things have been going between Kail and her baby daddy Chris Lopez, it wouldn’t be shocking if he was the “ex” in question.

Kail and Chris share two sons, Lux and Creed. Kail also shares son Isaac with Jo Rivera and son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin.

This summer on an episode of her podcast Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kail admitted that despite knowing someone cheated on her, she “stays with the cheater.”

While Kail was still pregnant with her fourth child, Creed, whose father is Chris Lopez, she accused Chris of cheating on her with his high school girlfriend.

“It’s hurtful. When I loved someone so hard, it was devastating to know he was capable of hurting me to the extent that he has,” Kail said at the time.

Kail’s other baby daddies, on the other hand, seem to be getting along well with the MTV star these days.

Kail admitted that she and first baby daddy Jo Rivera limit their conversations to their son Isaac and even co-hosts a podcast with Jo’s wife, Vee Rivera.

Things are going exceptionally well between Kail and Javi Marroquin — so well, in fact, that the exes have continued to spark rumors that they’re romantically involved once again — but the former couple claims they’re strictly co-parents.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.