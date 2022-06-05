Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry raves about her new boyfriend, says he has an ‘old soul’

Kail is slowly unveiling more information about her new boyfriend. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry is slowing unveiling more information about her new boyfriend and recently said he has an “old soul.”

Kail has yet to officially identify Boyfriend, as she refers to him, but most Teen Mom 2 fans think it’s “Hot Neighbor,” or Elijah Scott.

The former reality TV star recently revealed during an episode of one of her podcasts that she had met “the love of her life” and was ready to go public with their relationship.

Since soft-launching him twice on social media, and after his quick appearance during the Season 11 Teen Mom 2 reunion, Kail is giving her fans more of a look inside her relationship and even shared a pic of his face online.

Kail Lowry shares more about relationship with new boyfriend

Taking to Instagram ahead of the weekend, Kail shared a post that included a pic of herself holding her phone, with Boyfriend’s face on the screen for a video chat. Along with the pic, audio played from the recent podcast episode.

Kail revealed a little bit about Boyfriend’s personality, dubbing him an “old soul” during the audio clip. “I feel like I’ve known him for a f**king lifetime,” she told her Coffee Convos listeners.

Teen Mom 2 alum says new boyfriend is ‘an old soul’

Kail continued to gush over Boyfriend and his old soul: “Like I truly… and he’s such an old soul, which I love. Like, he’s literally a 47-year-old man, like that’s the soul he has, I swear to God.”

“Like, the songs he listens to… like, he knows every word to Tenderoni, whatever the song is, Anita Baker… like, he listens to like, all this old music and I just love it so much. And he’s such a home body, which is right up my alley,” Kail shared.

Kail’s relationship with Boyfriend comes on the heels of a years-long, on-and-off relationship with Malik Montgomery, who came out of the woodwork after their breakup and even attended Briana DeJesus’ “Bash Kail” lawsuit victory party in Florida.

Teen Mom 2 viewers accused Malik of trying to make money off Kail’s name after he threatened to write a tell-all book about his and Kail’s time together.

You can listen to Kail’s entire podcast episode here.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.