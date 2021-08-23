Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry names Javi Marroquin as the easiest baby daddy to co-parent with

Of her three baby daddies, Kail Lowry revealed that Javi Marroquin is the easiest to co-parent with. Pic credit: MTV

Veteran Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry admitted that of her three baby daddies, Javi Marroquin is the easiest to co-parent with.

The 29-year-old mom of four answered a series of questions from her fans in a Q&A over the weekend.

Kail Lowry says Javi Marroquin is the easiest baby daddy to co-parent with

One question came from a fan asking Kail, “Who is the easiest to coparent with and why[?]”

Kail used a picture to reveal her answer — in the pic was Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin and their son, Lincoln, training for football.

“We are finally in a place where we are able to separate personal issues and coparenting,” Kail answered.

The MTV star also mentioned an incident that transpired between herself and Javi that showed the growth they’ve reached in their co-parenting relationship.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“Last week, we had a small argument but flipped a switch & nobody had an attitude when we had a team event,” Kail said.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

The podcast host then revealed that things aren’t perfect, although they’re improved. “Nobody would’ve guessed he cussed me smooth out 20 mins prior 😂” Kail told her fans.

Kail denies rumors she’s romantically involved with Javi

Kail and Javi have sparked rumors lately that they’re back together romantically. Kail has denied the rumors, although her and Javi’s actions seem to have Teen Mom 2 fans convinced otherwise/.

Kail told her followers that she and Javi are simply co-parenting their son Lincoln together and denied any romantic relationship between herself and her ex.

Of Kail’s three baby daddies, Javi is the only one to whom she was married. Javi and Kail were married from 2012-2017 before they divorced. She also shares son Isaac with Jo Rivera and sons Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

Kail really got fans talking about her and Javi rekindling their romance when she shared a pic of his iPhone connected to her car’s Bluetooth. Kail’s rep explained that she and Javi spend time together strictly for Lincoln’s sake.

“With how involved they both are in their son Lincoln’s football activities, Javi has carpooled with the boys, and his phone has been connected for that reason,” Kail’s rep confirmed. “Simply innocent co-parenting!”

Kail and Javi have spent a lot more time together this summer after they announced they were going into business together. Their son Lincoln, an avid athlete, inspired the former couple to come together and host youth training camps across the country.

Although Kail has been making an effort to tell her fans that she and Javi are strictly co-parents, she left the door open earlier this year when it comes to eventually rekindling their romance.

Kail admitted, “I won’t say that we will never get back together because I feel like ‘never say never,’ but I do really like where we’re at right now.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.