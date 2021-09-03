Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry leaks text from Chris Lopez, accuses him of fat shaming her, Chris responds

Kail Lowry accused Chris Lopez of fat-shaming her and he responded to her claims. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 vet Kail Lowry accused her baby daddy Chris Lopez of fat-shaming her, leaking a text from him to prove it, and he responded.

Kail and Chris are at it again — the former couple has been at each other’s throats lately, especially since Chris reportedly signed a contract with MTV to appear as a cast member on Teen Mom 2.

Kail was reportedly “very upset” about Chris joining her show, but she later claimed that she hadn’t heard anything yet about Chris signing a contract, and therefore couldn’t be upset about something she didn’t know about.

After throwing jabs at each other on social media, Kail kept the feud alive when she shared screenshots of a text from Chris in which he fat shamed her.

Kail Lowry leaks text from Chris Lopez, accuses him of fat shaming her

Kail took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 2 to share two texts, apparently between herself and Chris.

The first text message, presumably from Kail, read, “Thank you so much for calling and doing that. I’m so proud of you. I’ll be there too so see you then 🙂”

Directly underneath the text was another one, presumably in response to what is believed to be Kail’s text, which read, “You know if you ran as much as your mouth, prolly…nvm just have your nanny have my kids ready thanks[.]”

Kail included a poll asking her followers, “Which baby daddy is fat shaming?” and included three options: Jo, Javi, or Chris, her three baby daddies.

Those who voted on Kail’s poll discovered that Chris was the correct answer, as his name was highlighted in green.

Chris caught wind of Kail leaking the text exchange and took to his own Instagram account to respond to it, which Teen Mom Talk shared on their Instagram Feed.

Chris Lopez responds to Kail Lowry’s accusation

Chris seemed to feel that there is a double standard when it comes to moms and dads respecting each other when he went live on Instagram.

“Let’s just put it in terms like this: y’all basically say a father should respect the mother of their kids. I understand that and you’re totally right. But should a mother respect a father of her children as well?” Chris asked his followers.

Chris claimed that he didn’t do anything wrong, and claimed that he never actually came out and told Kail that she was fat, therefore stating that it wasn’t body shaming, and that he “just stated the obvious.”

“Somebody talking s**t and you got a response to them talking s**t is not body shaming,” Chris added.

“I understand, my comment, you only saw what I wrote, right?” Chris asked his followers and admitted, “I’m not here to play tit for tat.”

He then somewhat apologized when he said if Kail is offended, “Alright, my bad,” but then quickly added with a chuckle, “Stop talking s**t.”

News of Kail and Chris’s continuing feud comes on the heels of Chris announcing that he would no longer be engaging in drama with Kail, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

He told his followers last month during an Instagram Live, “I’m not gonna keep engaging in this s**t. I already see how it turns out and s**t and I don’t wanna do that. I’m done. So I’m not speaking on that s**t no more, man.”

With Kail and Chris becoming castmates on Teen Mom 2 next season, the never-ending feud between them should get interesting, so stay tuned!

