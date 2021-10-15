Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry leaks ex Chris Lopez’s baby’s gender

Kail Lowry leaked more information about her baby daddy’s personal life. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry has leaked more private information regarding her baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail stole Chris’s thunder when she broke the news that he is expecting another baby with his new girlfriend.

Chris responded to the news and hinted that Kail should try other ways to get his attention when he tweeted, “If they ain’t giving you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine.”

Now, Kail has gotten into Chris’s business once again and made it public during the latest episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, which she co-hosts with Vee Rivera.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry leaks ex Chris Lopez’s unborn baby’s gender

While speaking with Vee, who is married to Kail’s ex Jo Rivera, Kail mentioned that Jo is the only one of her baby daddies who has a daughter.

“Even my other baby dad is having another boy!” Kail revealed, as reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Kail didn’t mention Chris by name, but he is currently the only one of her baby daddies who is expecting a baby.

Kail shares two sons with Lopez, Lux and Creed, and shares son Isaac with Jo Rivera (who she recently claimed verbally and emotionally abused her) and son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin.

“So there’s about to be seven kids [among all my baby daddies] and only one [is a] girl,” Kail continued.

“With Lux’s family, there’s four grandsons, no granddaughters; well there’s about to be four,” Kail said, giving away the gender of Chris’s unborn baby, who will also be Lux and Creed’s brother.

Chris has yet to respond to Kail leaking his unborn baby’s gender.

Kail and Chris can’t seem to reconcile for the sake of their kids

Kail and Chris have a tumultuous history that came to a head last fall when Kail was arrested for allegedly hitting Chris because he cut their son Lux’s hair without her approval.

Since then, the former couple has been at each other’s throats. Things took a left turn this year when Chris signed a contract with MTV, signing on as a cast member on Teen Mom 2.

Kail recently told her fans that she hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in about three months, sparking rumors that she might have quit the show after 11 years on the air.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.