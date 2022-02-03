Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry has epic response to trolls questioning whether Chris Lopez is Creed’s father

Kail Lowry clapped back at trolls who questioned whether Chris Lopez is Creed’s father. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry had an epic response to trolls questioning whether Chris Lopez is Creed’s father.

Kail Lowry and Chris Lopez share two sons — four-year-old Lux Russell and one-year-old Creed Romello.

Trolls have often accused Kail of lying about her son Creed’s paternity and questioned whether Chris is his father. Creed inherited lighter skin and hair like his mom, while his brother Lux inherited darker hair and skin color like his dad, prompting questions from fans.

Kail felt her critics could benefit from a biology lesson explaining how genetics work when it comes to skin and hair color.

Teen Mom 2 star gives ‘biology lesson’ to critics who question if Creed is Chris Lopez’ baby

Kail took to TikTok, along with Lux, to address a comment from a critic that read, “That is not Chris’ baby lol,” seemingly referring to their youngest son, Creed.

“Alright, let’s do a little biology lesson,” Kail told the camera as Lux stood behind her, ready to answer his mom’s questions.

“So, first, who is your dad?” Kail asked the adorable four-year-old.

“Chris,” was Lux’s response.

When Kail asked Lux who Creed’s dad is, he once again answered, “Chris.”

Lux gave a cute answer when Kail asked him what color her hair was.

As Lux closely looked over his mom’s hair, he noted, “black and golden,” pointing out her dark regrowth.

Kail then asked Lux what color his little brother Creed’s hair was, and his answer was “golden,” like his mom’s.

Asking a few more questions, Lux revealed that his dad, Chris Lopez, had black hair before the preschooler shared his race and ethnicity.

“I’m Black and white and Mexican, and Creed’s Black and white and Mexican,” Lux explained.

Next, Kail gave the camera an exaggerated expression of surprise before exclaiming, “Genetics!”

Kail Lowry’s fans react to TikTok video

Most of Kail’s TikTok followers were impressed with and amused by Lux’s explanation and were sure to point it out in the comments.

One of Kail’s fans got a kick out of Lux calling her roots “black” and wrote, “Did he really just call out your root situation???! 😂 Too cute!!”

Kail responded, “😂 He threw some shade for sure.”

Another one of Kail’s fans hoped that Kail would incorporate Lux and Creed’s Mexican culture into their upbringing.

“I’m ‘Black, white and Mexican’ I can’t!!! 🥺♥️♥️♥️,” they commented. “Please do your best to incorporate Mexican culture with them. 🇲🇽 ♥️”

Kail replied and assured her fan that she was, explaining, “Absolutely! He’s already been to Mexico! And we are spending a month in Central America next year! (Mexico and Guatemala for linc) & lux is going.”

This is obviously not the first time Kail has addressed the issue of Creed’s paternity. During an October 2020 episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, Kail revealed that Chris made her undergo a paternity test, which she admitted “humiliated” her.

Last summer, Chris addressed getting a paternity test after a curious fan asked if he would undergo one to “prove” he’s Creed’s father and told his Instagram followers, “I don’t really care to prove anything to the ‘fans.'”

